An 18-year-old young father has died after his car crashed into a sewage treatment pit.

Taylor Lupton died on Sunday morning (12 January) after a VW Golf he was travelling in crashed into a sewage oxidation tank. The car was found partially submerged in a wastewater tank in Castleford, West Yorkshire, at about 6.20am.

Two other occupants of the vehicle, a male and female both aged 21, were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment. They have both since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Tributes to Taylor, a young father, have poured in, including from his girlfriend Megan Carswell who said: “I don’t even know where to begin, never in a million years I would’ve thought I’d be writing this message. You were my absolute world and you made me a better person, you taught me how to love myself.

An 18-year-old young father has died after his car crashed into a sewage treatment pit. (Photo: Taylor Lupton/Facebook) | Taylor Lupton/Facebook

“I love you so much and I will miss you so much more, I really wish things could be different and you could be sat with me right now. It can’t be put into words how devastated I am right now, I hope to make you proud and you will always be in my mind and heart.”

Tributes have poured in on social media, with Kyra Reid saying: “RIP Taylor Lupton, you crazy sweet soul. It’s crazy to think three hours before you were out dancing and smiling with us all, having fun, telling us how happy you are.

“Will miss you more than words can say. I am forever grateful to have millions of amazing memories with you over the years doing life together.” Courtney Leake added: “You’re an amazing man, Tay, and everyone else thought so too.”

Water rescue teams, along with firefighters, were deployed to the scene in subzero temperatures and found the car submerged in the water. Police are now appealing for witnesses. A spokesperson said: “Road closures were put in place on Wheldon Road for a time, but these have now been removed.

“The incident is being investigated by the Major Collision Enquiry Team, who are appealing for anyone who witnessed the vehicle travelling along Wheldon Road from the direction of Airedale immediately beforehand to contact them. Anyone with footage which may assist this investigation is also asked to get in touch.”