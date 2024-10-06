Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parts of the UK are set to be hit by heavy rain and strong winds as the remnants of Hurricane Kirk sweeps across the country.

According to the Met Office, unsettled conditions will hit from midweek, bringing with it the threat of impacts on travel and disruption for many. Parts of northern England, southern and eastern Scotland, east coast of Northern Ireland and the north coast of Wales looks to be “at risk of disruption from ‘Kirk’”, but not all areas may see heavy rainfall.

The areas that are hit by rain in these areas are looking likely to experience between 20mm and 40mm of rainfall possible. In the rest of England and Wales, rainfall may be higher and winds even stronger.

Northern England and Wales are among the areas set to be hit by rain and wind next week as the remnants of ex-Hurricane Kirk hits the UK. | wXCharts

Chris Bulmer, the Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist, said: “Kirk over the North Atlantic will lose its status as a hurricane early next week before being swept towards northwest Europe. The resulting low pressure system will still have the potential to bring disruptive rain and winds to some areas, including parts of the UK, from the middle of next week.”

He continued: “Across the UK, parts of England and Wales look to have the greatest risk of heavy rain and strong winds during Wednesday and Thursday. However, a more southward track of this system, which is equally plausible at this stage, would see the most disruptive conditions impact France. The need for warnings will be kept under review over the coming days, so it’s important to stay up to date with the latest forecast.”