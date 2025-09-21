Yellow weather warnings were put in place in some parts of the UK.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those of you who travelled to Rochdale to see Rochdale VS Southend would have been left both angry and disappointed as the match was called off yesterday (Saturday September 20) due to the adverse weather conditions. Rochdale AFC shared a statement on their website which read: “Following persistent heavy rain, the match referee has deemed areas of the Crown Oil Arena surface unplayable.

“With the forecast in mind, the pitch was covered on Friday morning, before the covers were planned to be removed after 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, the high amount of rainfall this morning has resulted in areas of the pitch becoming waterlogged.

“We apologise to all supporters for the inconvenience. A rearranged date for the game will be confirmed in due course. Tickets will be valid for the new date.

Met Office Warning Heavy Rain: Could it snow this weekend? : In this aerial view snow covers the Derbyshire village of Edensor on November 19, 2024 in Chatsworth, United Kingdom. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“Supporters can request a refund by emailing [email protected], and these refunds will be processed following the conclusion of the rearranged game.

“With the rain set to ease after tonight, and no rain forecast before Tuesday night’s game against Solihull Moors, we’re confident the match will go ahead as planned. We will provide further updates over the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Finally, we would like to thank those supporters who volunteered their time today.”

Rochdale and Southend fans were not the only supporters left disappointed yesterday. Heavy rain forced the Blackburn Rovers VS Ipswich Town match to be abandoned.

Sunderland are playing Aston Villa today in the Premier League at 2pm, but hopefully this match will be going ahead.

On Saturday September 20, the Met Office said: “Heavy rain, strong winds, and marked temperature contrasts are expected across the UK over the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A spell of heavy and persistent rain and a short-lived spell of strong winds may lead to some disruption. Yellow National Severe Weather Warnings for rain and wind have been issued for Wales and parts of England this weekend.”

Could it snow this weekend?

Matthew Lehnert, Met Office Chief Meteorologist said: "The strongest winds are likely to be along the Bristol Channel and the west Wales coast this afternoon and early evening, then along the North Sea coast of east and northeast England overnight into early Sunday morning.”

“As the low-pressure system pulls away towards Scandinavia on Sunday a cooler air mass will spill in from the north, replacing the recent warmth and there is a chance of snow over the very highest mountain peaks by the end of the weekend.”