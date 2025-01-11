Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Temperatures plummeted to minus 18.7C overnight as the cold spell continues - here’s when the Met Office expect it to start getting warmer.

In the coldest January night in the last 15 years, the UK saw temperatures drop as far as minus 18.7C, as the cold snap continues to bite. The Met Office confirmed this low was recorded in the Hamlet of Altnaharra - the most northern region of the Scottish Highlands.

It has not been this cold since 2010 which saw temperatures drop below minus 15C several times overnight at locations across the UK including minus 22.3C on January 8 in Altnaharra. Last night, much of the UK endured below-freezing temperatures, with the mercury dropping to minus 11C in Shap in Cumbria, and minus 5C at Heathrow.

The average low in northern Scotland for this time of year is about 0.3C, while for England, overnight lows are about 1.5C to 1.6C.

Temperatures plummeted to minus 18.7C overnight as the cold spell continues | Ben Whitley/PA Wire

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has extended its cold weather health alert for all of England until Tuesday. Amber alerts have been extended and will now run until January 14, meaning a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions, is likely, the agency said.

Met Office meteorologist Zoe Hutin said Saturday is forecast to be cold too, with temperatures expected to drop widely to below freezing overnight in eastern areas. She said: “So another chilly night to come on Saturday, but then as we go into Sunday and into Monday, then we can start to expect temperatures to recover somewhat.

“I won’t rule out the risk of seeing something around or just below freezing again on Sunday night into Monday, but it won’t be quite so dramatic as the temperatures that we’re going to experience as we go overnight tonight.”

Looking ahead to next week, she said: “We’re saying it’s getting milder but by no stretch does that mean (temperatures) are going to be above average, it just will feel comparatively much more pleasant than it is at the moment.”

The UK has experienced a “particularly long cold spell”, she said, adding: “It has been getting progressively colder each night this week, whereas looking at previous years, we’ve had maybe two or three days where things have been particularly cold.”