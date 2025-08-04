“Unusually strong winds” for the time of year batter UK as Storm Floris wreaks havoc.

The UK is taking a battering from “unusually strong winds” as Storm Floris sweeps the UK. An Amber National Severe Weather Warning for wind is in force until 11pm on Monday (August 4) covering much of Scotland, extended to include Orkney.

There is also a wider Yellow warning for wind in force through today affecting the northern half of the country, including north Wales, northern England and Northern Ireland. For most, this warning also expires by the end of the day, although the Northern Isles have a further Yellow wind warning through to 8am on Tuesday (August 5).

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: “Much of Scotland is likely to see gusts of 50-70mph with more than 80mph on some exposed coasts, hills and bridges. Western coastal areas will see the highest gusts late morning, with the strongest winds transferring to northeastern Scotland by late afternoon.

“Across the wider Yellow warning area, many inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40-50mph, with 60mph likely at higher elevations and around some exposed coasts.”

Experts at the national weather service have said Storm Floris is an “unusually strong storm for the time of year”, with only two Amber wind warnings having previously been issued in August since the Met Office introduced its impact-based warnings in 2011. Some sites in Scotland are likely to break their August wind gust records today with gusts potentially reaching as high as 85mph.

The warnings highlighting potential transport disruption, as well as particularly hazardous conditions on immediate coastlines, have played out this morning. Train operator LNER has told passengers not to travel north of Newcastle while Avanti West Coast has advised passengers not to travel north of Preston, warning it will be “heavily impacted” by the weather.

In Scotland, a number of train services halted at midday and ferry sailings have been cancelled. The storm could also disrupt road traffic and bridges.

Network Rail said several lines will be closed from 12pm on Monday, with all other routes experiencing a reduced timetable and longer journey times. Edinburgh – Fife/Perth/Dundee, Perth – Dundee/Aberdeen/Inverness and the West Highland Line are among the routes that closed at noon. Ferry operator CalMac has also issued a series of cancellations ahead of the storm.

Scottish Government minister Justice Secretary Angela Constance told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland news programme it is “imperative” people follow advice, saying: “Storm Floris is well and truly with us today and it’s imperative that people follow advice because there will be significant disruption on our travel network.

“Consider this a winter journey as opposed to a summer journey. Please make sure you’ve got warm clothes, food, water, plenty of fuel and that your mobile phone is charged up.”

Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Across the warning area, many inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40-50mph, with 60-70mph more likely at higher elevations and around exposed coasts in Scotland. There is a small chance that some locations here could even record gusts of 85mph.”

Away from the immediate warning areas, a windy day is likely for many today, with a front associated with Storm Floris also bringing some rain for some central and southern parts of England later today.

When will Storm Floris end?

The strongest winds will most likely affect Scotland on Monday afternoon and night but “there remains some uncertainty in the depth and track of Floris”, a Met Office spokesperson said. “Winds will first ease in the west during later Monday but remaining very strong overnight until early Tuesday in the east.”

The outlook for the rest of the week from Wednesday is for drier and warmer conditions with lighter winds. It is likely to be generally cloudier again on Thursday with outbreaks of rain for some and showers continuing in the north on Friday.

More unsettled weather is also predicted going into next week but there is some good news on the horizon as the second half of August looks set to be more settled with drier weather and “above average temperatures seeming most likely, with the potential for hot spells to develop,” according to the Met Office.