A yellow weather warning is in place for snow and ice

Parts of the UK will continue to be beset by snow and ice on Tuesday – with the potential for the country to experience the coldest night of the year for a second day running.

The Met Office has issued a yellow snow and ice warning covering northern Scotland and north-east England from midnight on Tuesday until noon on Thursday.

A separate snow and ice warning covers the Shetland Islands until midnight tonight. There is also an ice warning covering much of the South East, including London and Brighton from 9am on Monday until 11am on Tuesday.

Commuters faced widespread travel disruption across the UK on Monday as yellow weather warnings for snow and ice remain in place. Large parts of the country were hit by wintry conditions overnight as the Met Office recorded the coldest night of the year so far, with temperatures in northern Scotland dipping below -15C.

The lowest temperature was recorded at Braemar in Aberdeenshire, while conditions plunged below -10C in many parts of the country overnight on Sunday into Monday, dipping to minus 13.1C at Balmoral, minus 11.8C in Aviemore and minus 11.5C at Dalwhinnie, the Met Office said. In Glasgow temperatures fell to minus 7.2C and to minus 6.7C in Edinburgh.

Elsewhere, fresh snow fell in several locations on Sunday, including Andrewsfield, Essex (9cm), Charlwood, Surrey (5cm) and Herstmonceux, East Sussex (4cm). Roads in eastern and south-east England are among the worst affected, with drivers on northern sections of the M25 stranded for several hours as traffic was at a standstill.

What will the weather be like on Tuesday?

A snow and ice warning is still in force for the far north of Scotland and the coast of northern England, which continues through to midday on Thursday (15 December). There is also a warning for wintry showers in many areas of northern Scotland and parts of north-east England for 48 hours from midday on Tuesday.

A yellow weather warning is in place for snow and ice (Photo: Getty Images)

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said there will be heavy snow in some places again on Tuesday. “Coming into force at midnight tonight all the way through to lunchtime on Thursday, (there is a) large snow and ice warning covering the North East of England, the whole sort of northern portion of Scotland, as well as the Highlands and islands,” he said.

He said there could be “as much as 15 to 20 centimetres of snow accumulating over high ground”. Mr Claydon said northern Scotland could record even colder temperatures on Tuesday after breaking the record for the coldest night of the year on Monday. In terms of temperature, we could see another very cold night, especially in parts of Scotland where we’ve got that lying snow,” he said.

“We saw minus 15C last night. We could see similar or potentially even colder tonight under clear skies with that snowfall lying in some places. So a very cold night there but also broadly very cold across the whole of the UK, with widespread freezing conditions.” Mr Claydon urged commuters across the UK to “leave a little bit more time” if driving and to travel with “a bit of extra caution”.

What impact has the freezing conditions had?

The Met Office warned drivers to expect possible delays on roads on Monday, as well as cancelled or delayed rail and air travel, while the AA advised motorists to adjust their driving to the freezing conditions.

On Monday morning (12 December), the UK’s busiest motorway was closed in both directions between Junction 23 for South Mimms and Junction 25 for Waltham Cross, in Hertfordshire.

National Highways told road users at 8.15am: “The snow has been cleared, the road has been re-treated and all lanes are now open”, adding that the closure was caused by “snow and jack-knifed lorries”.

Other roads in the area which suffered long delays included the M11, M2, A21, A27 and A249, while Sussex Police issued a warning for “treacherous” roads.

More than 100 flights across the UK were cancelled on Sunday and Monday, with Gatwick, Stansted, Luton and London City airports among the worst affected. London City Airport said it was “experiencing some disruption this morning” due to aircraft being out of position after the “significant amount of cancellations” on Sunday night.

An easyJet spokeswoman said: “Airlines operating to and from the UK today are experiencing some disruption to their flying programmes due to adverse weather, with a number of cancellations at Luton and Gatwick airports which are both affected by snow.

National Highways said it had “up to 25 gritters treating the M25 at any one time” on Sunday and overnight into Monday spreading 960 tonnes of salt and more than 18,000 litres of anti-freeze.

AA president Edmund King warned that the number of breakdown callouts is around 25% higher than normal and urged drivers to check fuel levels and take warm clothing, a charged mobile phone, food and drink before travelling. He said: “Many drivers were stranded or severely delayed on the northern section of the M25 last night between London Colney and the M11.

“The conditions show that it is essential to be prepared if you are driving. The best advice if you must drive is to take it easy and leave a much longer distance from the vehicle in front.”

Several rail lines are closed, with Southeastern issuing a “do not travel” alert to passengers, and there is also major disruption to services run by Greater Anglia, South Western Railway and Southern.

There were minor and severe delays to London Underground trains, with all but the Waterloo & City line, Elizabeth line, and DLR affected. Several parts of the network were suspended, including: the Northern line between High Barnet and Finchley Central.

Services run by Greater Anglia, South Western Railway and Southern are experiencing disruption (Photo: PA)

National Rail also said snow and ice had caused severe disruption across the whole of its south eastern network on Sunday night and delays continued into Monday, “particularly in the morning”.

Newspaper distribution, including of The Times and The Sun, experienced significant disruption overnight which may flow on into delivery delays “in many parts of the country”, with News UK confirming in a statement that severe weather in the South East had impacted Newsprinters in Broxbourne.

