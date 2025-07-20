UK weather warnings heavy rain: Met Office issues new yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms - full list areas affected
The yellow warning for rain affects Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, North East England, North West England, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde. The Met Office says: “Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms may cause some flooding during Saturday afternoon and evening, overnight into Sunday.
“Areas of heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms are expected to arrive from the south during Saturday afternoon, becoming persistent in places and leading to some large totals building up, particularly on southeast facing areas of high ground. Many places are likely to see 20-30 mm, but some locations could see 50-75 mm in just a few hours.”
The warning in Scotland lasts from 12pm until midnight today. A yellow warning for thunderstorms has also been issued for South West England, Wales and the West Midlands.
The Met Office adds: “Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during the course of Sunday. Rainfall amounts will vary from place to place but in some locations 20-40 mm is possible within a couple of hours. Heavy downpours of rain will be the primary hazard, but lightning strikes are also likely along with the potential for hail and gusty winds.”
Full list areas under yellow rain warning
Central, Tayside & Fife
- Angus
- Clackmannanshire
- Dundee
- Falkirk
- Fife
- Perth and Kinross
- Stirling
Grampian
- Aberdeen
- Aberdeenshire
- Moray
Highlands & Eilean Siar
- Highland
North East England
- Northumberland
North West England
- Cumbria
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
- East Lothian
- Edinburgh
- Midlothian Council
- Scottish Borders
- West Lothian
- Dumfries and Galloway
Strathclyde
- Argyll and Bute
- East Ayrshire
- East Dunbartonshire
- East Renfrewshire
- Glasgow
- Inverclyde
- North Ayrshire
- North Lanarkshire
- Renfrewshire
- South Ayrshire
- South Lanarkshire
- West Dunbartonshire
Full list areas under yellow thunderstorm warning
South West England
- Bath and North East Somerset
- Bristol
- Cornwall
- Devon
- Dorset
- Gloucestershire
- Isles of Scilly
- North Somerset
- Plymouth
- Somerset
- South Gloucestershire
- Torbay
- Wiltshire
Wales
- Blaenau Gwent
- Bridgend
- Caerphilly
- Cardiff
- Carmarthenshire
- Ceredigion
- Conwy
- Denbighshire
- Flintshire
- Gwynedd
- Isle of Anglesey
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Newport
- Pembrokeshire
- Powys
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Swansea
- Torfaen
- Vale of Glamorgan
- Wrexham
West Midlands
- Herefordshire
- Shropshire
- Worcestershire
