The Met Office has issued new yellow weather warnings for rain and thunderstorms.

The yellow warning for rain affects Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, North East England, North West England, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde. The Met Office says: “Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms may cause some flooding during Saturday afternoon and evening, overnight into Sunday.

“Areas of heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms are expected to arrive from the south during Saturday afternoon, becoming persistent in places and leading to some large totals building up, particularly on southeast facing areas of high ground. Many places are likely to see 20-30 mm, but some locations could see 50-75 mm in just a few hours.”

The warning in Scotland lasts from 12pm until midnight today. A yellow warning for thunderstorms has also been issued for South West England, Wales and the West Midlands.

The Met Office adds: “Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during the course of Sunday. Rainfall amounts will vary from place to place but in some locations 20-40 mm is possible within a couple of hours. Heavy downpours of rain will be the primary hazard, but lightning strikes are also likely along with the potential for hail and gusty winds.”

The Met Office has issued new yellow weather warnings for rain and thunderstorms. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Full list areas under yellow rain warning

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Dundee

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Highland

North East England

Northumberland

North West England

Cumbria

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Dumfries and Galloway

Strathclyde

Argyll and Bute

East Ayrshire

East Dunbartonshire

East Renfrewshire

Glasgow

Inverclyde

North Ayrshire

North Lanarkshire

Renfrewshire

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

West Dunbartonshire

Full list areas under yellow thunderstorm warning

South West England

Bath and North East Somerset

Bristol

Cornwall

Devon

Dorset

Gloucestershire

Isles of Scilly

North Somerset

Plymouth

Somerset

South Gloucestershire

Torbay

Wiltshire

Wales

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Denbighshire

Flintshire

Gwynedd

Isle of Anglesey

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

Wrexham

West Midlands

Herefordshire

Shropshire

Worcestershire