Storm Bert will continue to bring disruption into Monday after torrential downpours caused “devastating” flooding over the weekend.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of homes were left underwater, roads were turned into rivers and winds of up to 82mph were recorded across parts of the UK.

The last of the Met Office’s rain warnings ended at 11.59pm on Sunday but strong winds persist and rain from high ground will reach rivers, which could disrupt clean-up efforts. More than 200 flood alerts remain in place for England and Wales and travel issues are set to continue into the new week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northampton Station is flooded | Network Rail

South Wales will be counting the cost of the storm after a major incident was declared in the Rhondda Cynon Taf region on Sunday amid fears of a more significant impact than during Storm Dennis in 2020. Between 200 and 300 properties in the area were affected by flooding, with local leaders expressing surprise at the extent of the rainfall.

Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan said it had been “a really difficult weekend”.

She said: “I think this is the second time that many of those have suffered as a result of the storm. There’s been huge investments since the last storm hit, so we’ve managed to protect lots more properties than last time. But obviously this is absolutely devastating just before Christmas for those people who have been impacted.”

At a press conference in Pontypridd on Sunday afternoon, Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council leader Andrew Morgan said he was “amazed” that only a yellow weather warning had been issued by the Met Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On Saturday we were preparing for the possibility of an amber warning,” he said. “It didn’t come but we took the decision ourselves to step up our resources and have depots open and crews in.

“I am surprised there wasn’t a red warning issued. During Storm Dennis we saw an amber warning in advance and a red warning issued in the early hours. I do think that will need to be reviewed shortly.”

In North Wales, a body was found in the search for 75-year-old Brian Perry, who went missing while walking his dog during the storm on Saturday near the Afon Conwy river.

Another man, who was in his 80s, died after his car entered water at a ford on Cockhill Lane in Foulridge, Colne, Lancashire, on Saturday afternoon. It was unclear if the incident was directly related to Storm Bert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office forecast that rain in the south-east of England will clear on Monday but blustery showers could stick around for the north-west.

Rail passengers have been urged not to travel between Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, and Stansted Airport after multiple fallen trees damaged the electrical overhead wires. Major disruption is expected until 2pm on Monday.

Southern, which runs rail services across the south-east of England, said some services on Monday will be cancelled or revised because of forecast severe weather, including on its London network and the West Coastway between Havant and Southampton. Services across other rail companies could start later than normal as tracks which were flooded or hit by fallen trees are inspected.

On Sunday night, some major roads were closed due to the ongoing impacts of flooding. The Fire Service and South Gloucestershire Council have reported flooding across several areas of the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flooded roadways include the A431 around Bath Road in Swineford, Shire Way Yate and adjacent roads, St Johns Way in Chipping Sodbury and adjacent roads, Stidcot Lane in Tytherington, Perrinpitt Lane in Bristol, and Old Gloucester Road in Winterbourne.

The M32 in Bristol was closed northbound between J1 near Hambrook and the M4 J19, and the A49 in Shropshire and Herefordshire was closed in both directions between Ludlow and Holmer.

In Northampton, police advised motorists to avoid the following Storm Bert-related road closures on Monday: Andrew’s Road and its surrounding areas, St James’ Park Road along Victoria Park, Dallington close to the brook, London Road/Bridge Street in Far Cotton, and Bedford Road.

Also in Northampton, London Northwestern Railway reports that no rail services will operate to and from Northampton Station. There is also no road access to the station, so rail replacement buses will be unable to run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thameslink reports a points failure has occurred between Herne Hill and Tulse Hill with all lines in this area disrupted with delays and possible diversions or route alterations possible on Monday.

Some 350,000 homes in England lost power during the storm, though most have since been reconnected.

More than 300 flights set to depart from UK airports were cancelled during Storm Bert, aviation analytics firm Cirium said.

Heathrow Airport was worst affected, with crosswinds of up to 40mph causing disruption to departures and arrivals on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Brown, services director at the Met Office, said: “Our thoughts are with those who are currently affected with the impacts caused by Storm Bert in South Wales, as well as the rest of the country. As always with a named storm, a full assessment of the forecast and warning strategy will take place with our partners.

“But this assessment is carried out post-event, therefore I would expect this to take place over the coming days. Storm Bert was well forecast, 48 hours in advance, with a number of warnings in place ahead of the system reaching the UK.

“We work closely with partners to assess the potential risks of extreme weather and the warnings covering Wales highlighted the potential for homes and businesses to flood with fast-flowing or deep floodwater possible, causing a danger to life.”

On Sunday, large rainfall accumulations were seen, with some places experiencing an excess of 130mm in the last 24 hours. In some more exposed areas, wind gusts of over 75 miles per hour were experienced.

Flood warnings - full list

One severe flood warning - danger to life

River Nene at Billing Aquadrome and nearby business parks

159 flood warnings - flooding is expected

Areas near the Wootton Brook in the Collingtree, Merefield and Shelfleys parts of Northampton

Bourne Brook at Hints and Drayton Manor Park

Brimfield Brook at Orleton and Brimfield

Bristol Avon at Bath, riverside properties

Bristol Avon (lower) from Twerton to Bristol

Bristol Avon (mid) at Melksham

Bristol Avon (middle) at Bradford on Avon

Bristol Avon (middle) from Melksham to Bathford, not including Bradford on Avon

Bristol Avon (upper) at Chippenham, other properties set back from the river

Bristol Avon (upper) at Chippenham, riverside properties

Bristol Avon (upper) from Chippenham to Melksham

Bristol Avon (upper) from Malmesbury to Chippenham

Bristol Frome from downstream of Nibley to Stapleton

Bugbrooke and Nether Heyford including areas near the upper River Nene

Clay Coton Brook at Clay Coton and Yelvertoft Brook at Yelvertoft

Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Site

Dauntsey Brook at Dauntsey, Old Sodom Lane and The Green areas

Doniford Stream in the Sampford Mill Farm area

English River Dee at Farndon

Ginge Brook between Steventon and Sutton Courtenay, including Milton and Drayton Mill areas

Great Easton Brook in Great Easton

Harpers Brook in Brigstock and Sudborough

Isolated properties and mills near the upper River Nene

Isolated properties and villages near the River Nene from Wellingborough to Thrapston

Isolated properties near the River Nene from Cogenhoe to Great Doddington

Kyre Brook at Tenbury Wells

Landford to Wade Bridge on the River Blackwater

Lower Frome from Dorchester to East Stoke

Lower Frome from East Stoke to Wareham

Lower Stour from Sturminster Marshall to Christchurch

Low lying areas close to the River Great Ouse and River Ouzel at Newport Pagnell

Low lying areas close to the River Great Ouse at Fulwell, Radclive and Buckingham

Middle Hampshire Avon at Britford, Salisbury

Middle Hampshire Avon from Salisbury to Ringwood

Middle Stour from Hammoon to Sturminster Marshall

Properties closest to the River Kennet at the Burghfield, Southcote, Coley and Holybrook areas

River Aller

River Alne at Chapel Lane and Church Lane in Aston Cantlow and Great Alne

River Arrow and River Alne at Alcester and Oversley Mill

River Arrow at Eardisland

River Ashburn at Ashburton

River Asker from Askerswell to Bradpole

River Avon at Strensham and Bredon

River Avon at Wyre Piddle

River Axe (Lower) from Axminster to Axmouth

River Axe (Upper) from Winsham to Axminster, including Chard Junction and Weycroft

River Biss upstream and downstream of Trowbridge

River Bovey at Bovey Tracey and Heathfield

River Bride from Long Bredy to Burton Bradstock

River Brue and Glastonbury Millstream from Lovington to Highbridge, low lying properties

River Cherwell from below Banbury to just above Upper Heyford

River Cherwell from Charwelton to above Banbury

River Cherwell from Lower Heyford down to Cherwell Bridge

River Chew from Stanton Drew to the Bristol Avon at Keynsham

River Clyst from Broadclyst to Clyst St. Mary

River Culm (Lower) from Cullompton to Stoke Canon, including Hele

River Dart from Buckfastleigh to Totnes, including Staverton

River Dene at Walton

River Dove at Dovefields Crossing and Saltbrook Cottage

River Ebble from Ebbesbourne to Nunton

River Evenlode at Milton under Wychwood, Shipton under Wychwood and Ascott under Wychwood

River Frome at Bishops Frome

River Frome at Fromebridge and Eastington

River Great Ouse and Padbury Brook at Thornton, Beachampton and Passenham

River Great Ouse at Brackley

River Harbourne at Crowdy Mill, Beenleigh, Bow and Tuckenhay

River Ise in Clipston

River Ise in Geddington

River Isle at Ashford Mill and Ilford Bridges

River Isle at Ilminster

River Isle from Chard Reservoir to Hambridge not including Ilminster

River Ivel at Langford

River Jordan in Braybrooke and Little Bowden

River Key from the Bentham area to Cricklade including Purton Stoke

River Leam at Eathorpe, Hunningham and Offchurch

River Lemon from Bickington to Newton Abbot

River Lew at Gribbleford Bridge and Hatherleigh

River Lugg at Bodenham

River Lugg at Leominster

River Lyd at Lydney

River Lyd from Sydenham to Lifton

River Nadder, Tisbury to West Harnham

River Nene and tributaries in Northampton, including low-lying areas adjacent to the river

River Nene in Kislingbury

River Nene in Weedon

River Nene upstream of the Northampton Washlands and properties near the Old River Nene in Abington

River Okement at Brightley, Jacobstowe and Monkokehampton

River Ouse at Naburn Lock

River Ouse at York - riverside properties

River Ouse at York - St George's Field and Queen's Staith

River Parrett (upper) from South Perrott to Thorney

River Ray from the Heath Bridge area to and including the Otmoor Basin

River Rother at Beighton

River Severn at Apperley and The Leigh

River Severn at Bushley

River Severn at Court Meadow, Kempsey and Callow End

River Severn at Pentre

River Severn at Severn Ham, Tewkesbury

River Severn at Tewkesbury

River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

River Severn in South Worcester

Rivers Stour and Iwerne at Stourpaine

River Stour at Mitford Bridge, Shipston on Stour and Tredington

River Stour from Halford to Clifford Chambers

River Tamar from Greystone Bridge to Cotehele excluding Calstock

River Tame at Hamstead

River Taw (Middle) from Taw Bridge to Newnham Bridge

River Teign at Newton Abbot Racecourse

River Teign (Lower) from Chudleigh to Kingsteignton

River Teign (Upper) from Clifford Bridge to Chudleigh

River Teme at Bransford

River Teme at Eardiston

River Teme at Knightwick, Doddenham and Broadwas

River Teme at Leigh

River Teme at Leintwardine and Walford

River Teme at Shelsley Walsh and Clifton Upon Teme

River Teme at Stanford Bridge

River Teme at Tenbury Wells and Burford

River Tone from Bathpool to Ham including Ruishton and Creech St Michael, riverside properties

River Torridge (Lower) from Dolton to Bideford, including Taddiport and Weare Giffard

River Tove and Silverstone Brook at Towcester

River Tove at Towcester and Cosgrove

River Ure at Boroughbridge Camping and Caravanning Site

River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

River Vyrnwy at Melverley

River Weaver at Acton Bridge and Weaverham

River Weaver at Nantwich, Lakeside View

River Weaver at Nantwich Riverside

River Weaver at Northwich Marina

River Weaver at Shrewbridge Lodge

River Wreake for mills at Hoby, Thrussington and Ratcliffe

River Wriggle at Chetnole

River Wye at Rotherwas, Hereford

River Wye from Hay to Hereford

River Wye from Hereford to Ross-On-Wye

River Wye in North Hereford

River Wye in South Hereford

River Yarty from Yarcombe to Axminster

River Yeo at Mudford

River Yeo from Sherborne to Yeovil

Semington Brook from upper reaches to Semington

Sherston Avon at Malmesbury

Sherston Avon from Luckington to Malmesbury

Shill Brook at Carterton and Bampton

Somerset Frome from Frome to Freshford

Sor Brook at Bodicote and Adderbury and The Bloxham Brook

South Marston Brook at South Marston

Swill Brook below Oaksey

Tetbury Avon at Malmesbury

Upper Frome at Maiden Newton

Upper Frome from Maiden Newton to Dorchester

Upper Hampshire Avon, Upavon to Amesbury

Washford River, riverside properties from Kingsbridge to Lower Roadwater

Water Eaton Brook at Water Eaton

Weaver Navigation at Winsford

Wendlebury village on the Wendlebury Brook

Wider area at risk from the River Great Ouse at Fulwell, Radclive and Buckingham

Willow Brook in Corby

Willow Brook in Weldon and Kings Cliffe