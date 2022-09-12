Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in 2020

The Royal Family has gathered together over recent days to commemorate the Queen after she died aged 96 on 8 September.

The now Prince and Princess of Wales - William and Kate - were recently joined outside Windsor Castle by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, as they talked to members of the public who had gathered to pay their respects to the Queen.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But what happened between the two brothers and has a truce been made?

Here’s what you need to know.

What happened between Prince William and Prince Harry?

Harry and Meghan announced they’d be stepping back from their senior royal duties in January 2020.

With rumours of a rift between the two families before and after this announcement, the brothers issued a joint statement which said: “Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge.

“For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”

The Sussexes then officially stepped down from royal duties in March 2020 before settling in the United States.

The now Prince and Princess of Wales - William and Kate - were recently joined outside Windsor Castle by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle

Fast-forward to a year later, in March 2021 Harry and Meghan sat down with talk show host Oprah Winfrey to talk candidly about what happened during their time as working royals, which was then televised.

Harry addressed the tension between himself and his older brother, saying: “As I’ve said before, I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been to hell together. But we’re on different paths.”

He added: “The relationship is ‘space’ at the moment. And time heals all things, hopefully.”

During the interview Harry and Meghan also said there were "several conversations" within the Royal Family about how dark Meghan and Harry’s baby might be.

Meghan said: "In those months when I was pregnant [there were] concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born.”

She said the conversations were with Harry, who relayed them to her, but both she and Harry refused to say which royal said it.

"That conversation, I am never going to share," said Harry. "At the time it was awkward, I was a bit shocked."

After the interview aired, a reporter asked William, “Have you spoken to your brother since the interview?” to which he responded, “No, I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will.”

A second reporter then asked William, “Can you just let me know, is the royal family a racist family, sir?” and he said “We’re very much not a racist family.”

Although William and Harry were at the funeral of their grandfather Prince Phillip together in April 2021 and the unveiling of a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, in May 2021, the relationship between the brothers was still reportedly strained.

Was a ‘truce’ called after the Queen died?

The two brothers and their wives were recently seen together outside Windsor Castle as they greeted guests who had come to pay their respects to the Queen.

The Prince and Princess of Wales appeared outside Windsor Castle with Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in a show of unity as they viewed flowers left for the Queen

They all paused to view the many tributes outside the castle walls on Saturday afternoon (10 September), and after spending time solemnly admiring the many tokens of respect left by members of the public, all four spent time greeting the crowds who had gathered.