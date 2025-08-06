A British man is fighting for his life in a coma after being involved in a horror hit-and-run in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 54-year-old was riding a motorbike through the Thai capital when he skidded along the ground before being run over by a lorry. The 20-wheeler rolled over the Scotsman and crushed both of his legs.

Shocking dashcam footage shows the truck passing through an intersection as the motorcyclist flies into view along the ground. He appears to get dragged under the huge tyres as sparks come from his bike, followed by a sickening thud.

He was taken to the Phramongkutklao Hospital where doctors had to amputate both his legs to prevent a fatal infection from spreading. He remains in a critical condition in an induced coma while battling kidney failure.

The expat is now in desperate need of A Negative blood type donations due to the amount of blood loss he suffered. Police are still searching for the driver after he fled the scene without stopping.

Police Lieutenant Chanon Kaewsom of the Phaya Thai Police Station said: "We are currently reviewing security camera footage. We've already received footage from the government and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration cameras.

"Unfortunately, none of them captured the moment of the crash — just the truck passing through. However, we have footage from the dashcam, but the licence plate was not visible due to glare from the lights.

"The victim is in a critical condition, and both his legs are severely damaged. If we receive any new leads or evidence, we will do everything we can to track down the truck owner."

A Foreign Office spokesperson told The Sun: "We are supporting a British man who has been hospitalised in Thailand. We are in contact with his family and the local authorities."