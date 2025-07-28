A video has gone viral on social media showing a brawl at Wet'n'Wild Toronto, also known as Brampton Water Park, in Canada.

The video shows groups of people, and in particular one man, hitting and kicking a woman on the floor. It appears to be taking place near a slide at the theme park, and the brawl then continues in a store at the park.

One user posted the video saying: “Meanwhile at a Brampton water park today”. According to local news police are searching for one suspect after the fight that left one person injured.

Police were called just before 6:30 p.m. for a large group fighting near the front entrance. When officers arrived, the fight dispersed and one injured person was located, conscious and breathing.

The extent of the injury is unknown. No description of the suspect has been released. The circumstances leading to the fight are also unknown at this time.

Wet'n'Wild Toronto is a water park in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, a city in the Greater Toronto Area. Opened in 1986, the 100-acre complex hosts a variety of attractions, including numerous water slides, a wave pool, a lazy river, a four lane zip-line and two kid's splash areas.