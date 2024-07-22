Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A British man who has been missing for more than a week has been found dead in Spain.

Steven Michael B, 48, went missing in Las Salas, in northern Spain, on July 11. The body of a man has now been found in the church bell tower in the village.

It has been reported that Steven went missing following an argument with his wife. The man’s body is yet to be formally identified, but, the Mayor Manuel Valbuena said evidence pointed towards it being the missing Brit.

A British man who has been missing for more than a week has been found dead in Spain. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The Daily Mail reports that police are investigating the 'violent death'. Blood is said to have been found on the wall and floor of the unidentified spot where the body was discovered.

The Brit's body is believed to have lain undiscovered for several hours. Police sources said this morning 'all lines of inquiry' were being investigated, including the possibility that the man's death was accidental, the Daily Mail reports.

The search for Steven started last Sunday (14 July) and involved emergency teams out looking for him. Authorities were worried after he left his wife in a garage following an argument and dumped personal belongings before abandoning his car. Mountain experts from the Civil Guard’s Greim unit, the same type of team that searched for missing Jay Slater, searched for Steven. They searched the banks of the Esla River, a tributary of the Duero River, along with mountain areas.