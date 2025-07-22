An earthquake has hit the island destination Hawaii.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.4 hit two miles northwest of Captain Cook, Hawaii, United States, this morning (Tuesday 22 July), the United States Geological Survey reported. The quake hit at a very shallow depth of 4.1 miles beneath the epicenter near Captain Cook, Hawaii County.

The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations. According to reports there has been shaking in the Kealakekua area.

The Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology (IRIS) listed the quake at magnitude 2.4 as well. A third agency, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), reported the same quake at magnitude 2.4.

Towns or cities near the epicenter where the quake might have been felt as very weak shaking include Captain Cook and Kealakekua. In Holualoa, Kailua-Kona and Kalaoa, the quake was probably not felt.