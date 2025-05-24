Seventeen people have been left injured, four of which are in a life-threatening condition, after a stabbing attack at a central train station in Hamburg, Germany.

Local authorities confirmed that a knife attack took place at Hamburg Central Station on Friday, May 23 at around 6pm. A 39-year-old female suspect has since been arrested after commuters were attacked on the platform between tracks 13 and 14 inside the busy station.

German news agency dpa reported that Hamburg’s fire service confirmed 17 people were injured in total. This included four people with life-threatening injuries, six who had received what was described as serious injuries, and seven other who had light injuries.

17 people were left injured, with four receiving life-threatening injuries, after a knife attack at Hamburg's central station on Friday evening. | AFP via Getty Images

Police believe that the 39-year-old female suspect acted alone. They added that she was arrested without resistance and officers were able to secure the knife allegedly used in the attack.

Police spokesperson Florian Abbenseth said that there was no motive immediately known for the dangerous attack. He added that officer were currently looking into whether the suspect was mentally ill.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he was “shocked” by the attack. He said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter): “The news from Hamburg is shocking. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.

“My thanks go to all the emergency services on the scene for their swift assistance. I just spoke to @TschenPe [Hamburg mayor Peter Tschentscher] on the phone and offered him the support of the German government.”

Forensic police officers investigate on the railway platform at Hamburg's main train station | AFP via Getty Images

Germany’s national rail operator Deutsche Bahn said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened by the violent incident at Hamburg Central Station this early evening. Our thoughts and condolences are with those injured.”

The four tracks of the train station were closed on Friday evening, with some long-distance services delayed or diverted. Tracks were reopened in the early hours of Saturday morning (May 24).