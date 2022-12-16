AquaDom tank was home to over 1,500 fish

An aquarium tank at a popular tourist attraction in the centre of Berlin has burst, causing glass, water and more than a thousand tropical fish to spill out.

The crash was so loud that it caused some people to think it was actually an earthquake, according to the Telegraph. It happened at the 25m AquaDom, which was the biggest cylindrical tank in the world, in the German capital on Friday (16 December).

A wave of debris swept out of the building, which also contains a hotel, cafes and a chocolate store, as one million litres (264,000 gallons) of water poured from the aquarium shortly before 6am, police said. Berlin’s fire service said two people were slightly injured. Rescue dogs were searching the building for anyone who might be trapped under debris, they said.

Mayor Franziska Giffey said the incident had unleashed a “veritable tsunami” of water but the early morning timing had prevented far more injuries. “Despite all the destruction, we were still very lucky,” she said. “We would have had terrible human damage” had the aquarium burst even an hour later, once more people were awake and in the hotel and the surrounding area, she said.

Workers of the city cleaning department walk past debris covering the street in front of the Radisson Blu hotel after a huge aquarium located in the hotel's lobby burst on December 16, 2022 in Berlin.

AquaDom housed more than 1,500 fish before the incident, but none survived the bursting of the tank. Among the 80 types of fish it housed were blue tang and clownfish, the species known from the popular animated movie Finding Nemo.

Ms Giffey expalined: “Unfortunately, none of the 1,500 fish could be saved.” Efforts were under way on Friday afternoon to save an additional 400 to 500 smaller fish housed in aquariums underneath the hotel lobby. Without electricity, their tanks were not receiving the necessary oxygen for them to survive, officials said.

“Now it’s about evacuating them quickly,” Almut Neumann, a city official in charge of environmental issues for Berlin’s Mitte district, told German news agency dpa.Various organisations, including Berlin Zoo, offered to take in the surviving fish.

There was speculation freezing temperatures as low as minus 10C overnight caused a crack in the tank, which then exploded under the weight of the water. Police said there was no evidence the incident resulted from an attack.

About 300 guests and employees had to be evacuated from the hotel surrounding the aquarium, police said. Sandra Weeser, a German lawmaker who was staying in the hotel, said she was awoken up by a large bang and thought there might have been an earthquake.