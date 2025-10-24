A social media influencer promoting legal cannabis use to fans has been accused of heading a nationwide drug trafficking and money laundering network.

Influencer Melissa Said, who has more than 320,000 Instagram followers, is being sought by police in Brazil for alleged involvement in the distribution and sale of marijuana across state lines, local media reported on October 22.

Said describes herself as “ervoafetiva” — meaning “weed-affectionate” — and is known online for posting content promoting the use of cannabis.

According to investigators, Said acted as the main organiser of the scheme, encouraging followers to transport and consume drugs and advising them on how to avoid detection during travel. Police said she also used her online reach to promote and sell marijuana, sourcing supplies from the states of Bahia and Sao Paulo.

The investigation, which began in 2024, found that Said distributed “kits” containing marijuana cigarettes during Christmas 2024 as part of a self-promotion campaign. She is also accused of buying cannabis and redistributing it to followers through social media.

The Civil Police confirmed that three people were arrested during the operation and that 10 search and seizure warrants were executed — five in Salvador and five in Sao Paulo. Said was not located and is now considered a fugitive.

She was previously married to fellow influencer Tassio Barcelar, who produced cannabis-related content before his death in 2023. Said serves as an ambassador for the brand Bem Bolado Brasil, which makes rolling papers and promotes cannabis-related activism.

In a statement, the company said it is “monitoring the situation carefully and taking all necessary measures responsibly and transparently,” adding that all collaborations are conducted “through formal contracts aligned with its educational and harm-reduction mission.”

