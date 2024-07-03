Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dad who died in Magaluf on holiday with his friends and family was found covered in bite marks after being “hit by a car”.

Michael Grant, 45, was found unresponsive in the resort’s Martin Ros Street near the Punta Ballena strip at around 4.30am on Monday 1 July. A coroner said he had leg injuries consistent with having been hit by a car, a deep wound with glass inside as well as bite marks on his arm and shoulder.

He was on holiday with his wife Leanne and two of their children along with other families from Ireland. A security guard who raised the alarm told investigating Spanish police he had seen the man collapse and fall to the ground in Mallorca, one of Spain’s Balearic Islands. Despite attempts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Michael died suddenly whilst on holidays with family and friends”, a notice issued on RIP.ie read. He reportedly took a wrong turn and became separated from other members of his group after spending the afternoon drinking by the hotel pool.

It is feared Mr Grant may have been attacked by a motorist who then ran him over. Investigators are now waiting on the results of a full autopsy.

Police are said to be calling in CCTV footage from the area to try to identify the driver suspected of hitting him. Officers want to see whether the pair had a confrontation that might explain some of his injuries.

A source close to the ongoing inquiry told The Sun: “The initial suggestion was that this man's death could have been linked to what he had consumed before he died. But a prior examination of his body ahead of the full autopsy has thrown up some surprises and given investigators cause for concern.

"Injuries on Mr Grant’s leg are consistent with him being run over by a car. They don’t appear on the face of it to be life-threatening but they have opened up the possibility his death might not be an accident."

Mr Grant was a popular youth football coach in Waterford, Munster. St Joseph’s AFC Waterford, where Michael was a coach, has issued a heartfelt tribute. The club said: “It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the sudden shock passing of our dearest club member and head child coach, Michael Grant.