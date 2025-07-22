Ironmouse, one of the most popular VTubers in the world, confirmed that she was leaving VShojo over alleged charity fraud.

She will be taking legal action against VShojo, Ironmouse said in a video statement. She claimed that the US-based talent agency and production company for VTubers owed her a hefty sum, including $500,000 meant for a charity she supports.

She was misled for months over financial matters, including charity and fundraising events, she alleged. The legal proceedings involved stopped her from revealing further details at the moment, but the virtual vlogger vowed to let the world know the entire story one day.

She said: “I believe I am owed a significant amount of funds which I have not been paid. And, most importantly, the thing that hurts me the most is that the Immune Deficiency Foundation, which is the most important charity for me and also the reason I am here today, is owed over half a million dollars from VShojo.”

The Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF) is a non-profit organisation based in the United States that supports people with primary immunodeficiency diseases (PI or PID). According to reports, Ironmouse has been among the loudest advocates for the Immune Deficiency Foundation. At the end of the video message, Ironmouse reaffirmed that she was "very sad and very confused" about what to do next as a suddenly independent creator. She also mentioned that all ad revenue from her announcement video would go to the Immune Deficiency Foundation.

Her fans are now helping her raise money for the charity more than ever. Ironmouse had created a fundraising page for the charity previously, with a goal of $10k. The money raised has now reached over $316k.

Ironmouse posted on X: “To my community I love you all dearly and thank you”.