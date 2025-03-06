Police have reportedly launched a manhunt for a British tourist after a decomposing body was found at his apartment in Colombia.

Cops made the gruesome discovery on Tuesday (4 March) after locals complained about a strong smell coming from the property. An unnamed British tourist had been renting out the property for the past month before vanishing on Sunday morning, Colombian media reports.

Neighbours reportedly heard several loud noises before "hurried movements" on the day the man fled the apartment. Investigators were told that the Brit had been entering the apartment on a regular basis before his disappearance.

On several of these occasions he was with other people who were described as being members of the local LGBT community, according to respected local news site El Colombiano. Nearby neighbour Nicolas Zuluaga told a Medellin-based TV station: “We began to notice a strong smell and the owner of the apartment came to check yesterday and then called the authorities. They came and found a body.”

It is not immediately clear if the dead man has been formally identified yet or if a murder probe has been ordered. Police reportedly discovered the victim wearing only a T-shirt and white socks while being surrounded by a pool of blood.

A post-mortem is due to take place to provide more details of the cause of death. The property where the body was discovered sits in the Colombian city of Medellin near to the Barrio Boston neighbourhood.

The area is seen as a must-visit for tourists who are interested in exploring Medellin’s cultural heritage. It is home to the city’s Palace of Fine Arts, Boston Park and the Pablo Tolon Uribe Theatre.