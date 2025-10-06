More than 200 hikers are stranded by a blizzard on the Tibetan slopes of Mount Everest, as Chinese state media say authorities have been able to contact all of them.

Some 350 others have been led to safety by rescuers, according to media reports. Heavy snow trapped hundreds of tourists trekking in the Tibetan valley leading to Mount Everest's eastern face over the weekend.

Heavy snowfall began on Friday evening and intensified on the eastern slopes of Mount Everest. The blizzard struck during China's eight-day Golden Week holiday, with many trekkers flocking to Karama Valley in Tibet, which leads to the eastern face of Everest.

Mount Everest, known as Mount Qomolangma in Chinese, straddles the border between China and Nepal, where recent heavy rains have left more than 40 people dead. Climbers attempt to scale the world's tallest peak from base camps in both countries. The base camp for climbers is separate from the tourist camp where hikers were trapped by the snowfall.

Tibet's Firefighting Department says it has sent rescuers and vehicles to the Karma Valley to help stranded climbers reach safety. Rescuer teams worked through the night to bring people down through the snow. Some hikers had to be carried on the backs of emergency service workers.

"I was so lucky to get out," a hiker tells the BBC after they were caught in the blizzard. The snow was a metre deep when they woke up in their tents, she recalls. Reaching an elevation of 29,032 feet (8,849 meters), Mount Everest is the highest mountain in the world.