A university graduate is fighting for her life in hospital after she was sucked into a boat's propeller which tore both her legs off.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah Smith, 22, had recently graduated with top honours for her arts degree at Miles College, Alabama, and was celebrating on a dream holiday to the Bahamas. According to her family, Hannah fell from the side of a pontoon boat as it was docking and was suddenly dragged beneath the water by its propeller, leaving her with catastrophic injuries and partially severed legs.

Her life was only saved thanks to the swift action of two female passengers, who managed to grab her arm and pull her back on board. Hannah was then rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted to the US for surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She remains in a critical condition, MailOnline reports. Sources told how alcohol may have played a role in the accident, with some claiming Hannah had jumped into the water.

A university graduate is fighting for her life in hospital after she was sucked into a boat's propeller which tore both her legs off. (Photo: Facebook) | Facebook

However, her mum Tracy Smith has furiously hit back at the claims, saying: "Hannah was not intoxicated. She fell from the boat. It's hurtful to say she jumped because she did not."

Hannah's dad Marvin said he had spoken to the doctor treating Hannah at Doctors Hospital in Nassau, and everything he told him "suggested she was coherent" and "not inebriated" when she arrived. To celebrate her graduation on May 3, Hannah booked the luxury Caribbean cruise via the Carnival Sunrise ship.

She and pal Brooklyn were on their way back from an excursion to Pearl Island - a tropical getaway known for its swimming pigs and dolphins - when she reportedly fell into the water moments after the pontoon ferry arrived on the Nassau Cruise Port at 3.55pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ferry's captain immediately turned off the engine when he heard panicked cries of "she jumped off" and a loud noise coming from the boat's starboard. He then saw Hannah in the water surrounded by a pool of blood.

Marvin described his daughter as a "scholar, leader and community advocate" in a GoFundMe appeal set up to help the family cover the mounting medical bills. He said: "Hannah graduated at the top of her class with Summa Cum Laude, from Miles College, earning respect and admiration from her peers, professors and sorority sisters.

“Known for her dedication to service, academic excellence and uplifting others, Hannah now finds herself in need of the community's support. Hannah was tragically injured in an accident that has left her facing multiple surgeries, long term rehabilitation and mounting medical bills."

The Royal Bahamas Police said an investigation into the freak accident was ongoing, adding in a statement: "The victim is alleged to have entered the water from a vessel she was a passenger on while it was attempting to dock. She sustained serious injuries to her lower body, caused by the vessel's propeller."