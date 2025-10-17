‘No Kings’ anti-Trump protests are taking place globally on Saturday 18 October.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millions are expected to show out for protests on Saturday at more than 2,500 locations across America. Many other countries will also be holding protests.

A coalition of left-leaning groups is again leading a day of mass demonstrations across the US to protest the Trump administration. The coalition spearheaded a previous No Kings protest day in June, drawing millions to the streets to speak out against the president on the same day Trump held a military parade in Washington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The protests are called No Kings to underscore that America does not have kinds of absolute rulers, a ding against Trump’s increasing authoritarianism.

“‘NO KINGS’ is more than just a slogan; it is the foundation our nation was built upon,” a website for the protests, nokings.org, says. “Born in the streets, shouted by millions, carried on posters and chants, it echoes from city blocks to rural town squares, uniting people across this country to fight dictatorship together.”

‘No Kings’ anti-Trump protests are taking place globally on Saturday 18 October. (Photo: Getty Images for No Kings) | Getty Images for No Kings

Indivisible, the progressive movement organization with chapters around the US, is a main organizer. The American Civil Liberties Union is a partner, as is advocacy group Public Citizen. Unions including the American Federation of Teachers and SEIU are in the coalition.

The new protest movement 50501, which began earlier this year as a call for protests in all 50 states on a single day, is a partner. Other partners include the Human Rights Campaign, MoveOn, United We Dream, the League of Conservation Voters, Common Defense and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home of the Brave, a group affiliated with Trump critic George Conway that describes itself as a “community of Americans who refuse to be silenced,” announced a $1m ad campaign to promote the rallies. Several million people showed up for the June protests, though numbers vary depending on the source.

Listed below are the countries where protests will be held.

United Kingdom

United States

France

Spain

Portugal

Germany

Switzerland

Italy

Austria

Sweden

Iceland

Puerto Rico

British Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands

Panama

Mexico

Hawaii

Alaska