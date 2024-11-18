Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A stunning grandma has told how her eye-popping OnlyFans videos have shot her into the world's top 10 on the porn platform.

Gran-of-one Silvia Garcilazo, 53, gave up her old life as a lawyer to reinvent herself on adult media after suffering from depression.

Now Silvia, from Victoria, Entre Rios, Argentina, says she's become one of the platform's global stars with a profile she created as a mature psychology student project in 2020.

She explained: "I lived a student's life with 20-year-old girls, who were walking around with the fantasy of fast and easy money and talking to me about the OnlyFans boom. I thought I'm not going to reject them, then I started asking them what it was like, if it could get dangerous.

"And as I was studying Scientific Research Methodology, I decided to do a study on OnlyFans for that."

Silvia added: "I had nothing to lose. I've got a career, I'm a grandmother. Everything that came next was a bonus."

Her specialisation in female masturbation, which she says has drawn a massive audience from both younger women and men. Silvia said: "The decision to be in front of the camera was a bold step. I could masturbate on camera but in how many different ways?

"It was art. I asked people to perform erotic art or porn."

Silvia says she grew up learning about sex through porn and adult movies were never taboo to her.

She said: "As a teenager, I watched porn videos with a friend, while we ate chicken. We were laughing. Then, in my house there was always the Venus and Playboy channel - it was never a taboo subject. It was natural to me so it didn't take me long to get into it."

Now she says her masturbation videos are making her a surprise adult star.

Silvia said: "I'm the queen of it, I wanted to show how natural it is because it's still taboo to some. Many women follow me, although few admit it. On my Instagram, only three per cent of my followers are women, but I know they are there, watching, curious."

She added: "We did artistic porn cinema, but I was always alone in the videos. I never messed with my followers. I'm monogamous, anti-promiscuity. I like safe sex and clear rules."

Silvia also sidelined into sexting her besotted followers. She laughed: "It taught me more about what men think and it's usually one thing - a huge problem with penis size. Big or little, the insecurity is there."

Silvia says she was amazed when her first subscriber bought one of her videos on OnlyFans. She said: "I jumped with excitement."

Now Silvia knows her core audience intimately, she says.

She explained: "My followers are mostly young boys between 25 and 35 years old. I am the Milf, the sexy mother. It's a character, and I assume it, he explains. On OnlyFans Silvia has more than 8,000 followers while on Instagram it is close to 100,000.

She said: "The algorithm says I'm seen by more than a million people a month. It's a social impact I never expected. I'm in the top 10 worldwide. I never imagined it would happen."

Silvia says she faced brutal cyberbullying when some of her videos leaked onto non-subscription porn sites and social media.

But she said: "I'm a lawyer and I can take care of myself. But a girl who gets into this without knowing the consequences can end up destroyed. The notoriety is a monster that ruins you if you don't know how to handle it. That's why I wouldn't recommend OnlyFans to young girls.

"As a lawyer, I've seen horrible things, people who can't stand the pressure and end up with a bullet in the head. This is not a game, you have to be very sure to face it."

But, she urged older people to try turning on to porn. She explained: "First they have to remember that they are alive. From the age of 50 onwards, it seems that we forget ourselves, we put aside our own desires. I chose to be free without harming anyone.”

Story: NewsX