A tourist claims she was gang-raped for five horrific days after being kidnapped and held prisoner in Pakistan.

The woman, 28, was found on Wednesday (14 August) with her hands tied behind her back on the streets of Islamabad. She had been thrown out of a vehicle in the G-6 sector of the Pakistan capital by her captors, according to reports.

She was found by locals who alerted the police. She was then taken to hospital for a medical examination.

The woman claimed she was a tourist from Belgium and that she was snatched and gang-raped over a period of days before being dumped in the street. She is said to have told cops that she had been in the country for around six months. However, after contacting the Belgium embassy, police said they had no record of her being in Pakistan.

Officials did refer cops to the Dutch Embassy, as her home town is thought to be near the border between the two countries. They also reached out to Pakistan's FIA, the government's security agency, who also said they had no record of the victim entering the country.

Islamabad Police said they believed the woman was not a foreigner and were investigating the shocking incident. Police have arrested one man after investigating the victim's claims, say local media.

The suspect allegedly told police that the woman was mentally unwell and was not carrying any travel documents or ID. Investigators are now said to be searching the suspect's home for any other belongings.