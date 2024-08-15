Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating the alleged street rape of an Irish tourist on the Algarve in Portugal.

The woman, thought to be aged around 50, told detectives she had been sexually attacked by two men in the popular resort of Albufeira. Police were alerted to the incident at around 1am on Monday morning (12 August).

The holidaymaker was taken to hospital for a medical exploration by officers from Portugal's GNR police force. Investigators from the Policia Judiciaria (PJ) police have now been called in to lead inquiries and try to identify the two alleged rapists.

They are now understood to be trying to speak to potential witnesses as well as checking CCTV cameras in the area. The exact location of the alleged street rape has not been made public and there have been no reports so far of any arrests.

A spokesman for the Policia Judiciaria police force said: “We are still investigating. No arrests have yet been made.”

The Algarve is one of the most popular destinations for Irish tourists as well as Brits, with thousands of holidaymakers flocking there every summer. The incident comes after police in Albufeira arrested an Irish tourist on suspicion of attempted homicide after several Dutch holidaymakers were critically injured last month.

A spokesman for the Policia Judiciaria force on the Algarve said on July 31: "The PJ arrested a 19-year-old Irish national yesterday on strong evidence that he had committed the offence of aggravated attempted homicide which took place in the early hours of the morning on July 29 in the municipality of Albufeira. The four male victims were assaulted with a bladed weapon, suffering life-threatening injuries which led to them being hospitalised. In the course of the police enquiries, evidence was collected that led to the full identification of the suspect and his subsequent arrest."