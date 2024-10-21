Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the hilarious moment police officers chase a motorist around a roundabout in Brazil.

The footage shows the suspects in a black car entering the roundabout in Telemaco Borba, in the state of Parana, on Friday, October 18, and going around it no less than three times before finally leaving it.

The CCTV shows the police car - a pick-up truck - following them, going round and round until the motorist finally decides which road he wants to take after no less than three times in a circle. Local media reports said that the police finally caught up with the motorist, who told them that he was late for work.

According to the State Highway Police (PRE), the officers gave chase after noticing the vehicle travelling with its headlights off and the driver not wearing a seatbelt.

The cops told the driver to stop, but he did not follow their instructions and instead sped off, causing them to chase after him. The police said that the driver made several dangerous manoeuvres, including going through red lights and nearly running over pedestrians. They also said that he nearly crashed his car into the police vehicle during the chase.

The police said that the man had red eyes and shaking hands when they stopped him, but a breathalyser test did not detect any alcohol in his blood. It is currently unclear if they gave him a drugs test but the vehicle, which had outstanding fines on it, was seized and impounded.

