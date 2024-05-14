Puerto Banus Marbella: British holidaymaker, 27, arrested for sexually assaulting woman, 26, during party at luxury hotel
A British holidaymaker has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman at a luxury hotel in Puerto Banus near Marbella. The 27-year-old man was taken into custody after the woman, 26, said she was attacked.
The woman said she was sexually assaulted by the man during a party with friends, after they had met at a nearby beach club. The woman was taken to hospital to be examined by a doctor and the suspect was arrested shortly afterwards.
A police spokesman said: "We can confirm a British man aged 27 has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman." It is not immediately clear if the man has been remanded in custody or released on bail pending an ongoing investigation. The hotel also has not yet been named.
The incident comes after an RAF serviceman was arrested in Majorca earlier this month after a Brit accused him of raping her at a four-star Magaluf hotel. He was released and allowed to fly back to the UK. However, he remains under investigation after his female accuser failed to ratify her police complaint in front of a judge.
