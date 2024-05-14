Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A British holidaymaker has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a fellow female tourist, 27, at a luxury hotel in Puerto Banus near Marbella

The 27-year-old man was taken into custody after the woman, 26, said she was attacked.

The woman said she was sexually assaulted by the man during a party with friends, after they had met at a nearby beach club. The woman was taken to hospital to be examined by a doctor and the suspect was arrested shortly afterwards.

A police spokesman said: "We can confirm a British man aged 27 has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman." It is not immediately clear if the man has been remanded in custody or released on bail pending an ongoing investigation. The hotel also has not yet been named.