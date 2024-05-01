Pushkar India: British tourist, 61, dies on holiday after suffering breathing problems at hotel
and live on Freeview channel 276
A British tourist has died after suffering breathing problems at a hotel during a holiday in India. The 61-year-old experienced breathing problems on Friday 26 April according to local reports and was taken to a nearby hospital for initial treatment.
He was later transferred to another facility, where he passed away on Monday 29 April. The British man was staying at the Pachkunda Hotel in Pushkar, northern India.
According to The Daily Mail, a local police chief said the man's body was kept at the hospital and that investigators were waiting on the family's consent before going ahead with the post-mortem examination. The tourist reportedly arrived in Delhi on 15 April and had travelled 288 miles to visit Pushkar.
He is said to have been accompanied by a friend, who visited him in hospital. The police chief said he “was already ill” and “was having breathing problems” including a cough.
The incident comes after a British tourist was drowned after being swept out to sea with his wife while on holiday in India. Vijay Tulshidas Daswani, 72, died at Talpona beach in Goa after going for a swim just after 6pm on Friday 22 March.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.