A British tourist has died after suffering breathing problems at a hotel during a holiday in India. The 61-year-old experienced breathing problems on Friday 26 April according to local reports and was taken to a nearby hospital for initial treatment.

He was later transferred to another facility, where he passed away on Monday 29 April. The British man was staying at the Pachkunda Hotel in Pushkar, northern India.

According to The Daily Mail, a local police chief said the man's body was kept at the hospital and that investigators were waiting on the family's consent before going ahead with the post-mortem examination. The tourist reportedly arrived in Delhi on 15 April and had travelled 288 miles to visit Pushkar.

A 61-year-old British tourist has died at a hotel during a holiday in Pushkar, India, after suffering breathing problems. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

He is said to have been accompanied by a friend, who visited him in hospital. The police chief said he “was already ill” and “was having breathing problems” including a cough.