Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At least 121 people, many of them women and children, have died in a stampede at a religious gathering.

More than 80 others were taken to hospitals after the crush in a village in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, in northern India, officials have said. The district is roughly 125 miles southeast of the country's capital New Delhi.

One official told broadcaster India Today that there was "wet mud" at one spot, which may have caused people to slip, and people may have been heading for water in the heat. The district's administrator Ashish Kumar said the incident happened "due to overcrowding at the time when people were trying to leave the venue".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Initial reports suggested more than 15,000 people had gathered for the event - but it only had permission to host around 5,000. Video recorded by news agency ANI showed bodies placed in the back of trucks and laid out in vehicles.

At least 121 people, many of them women and children, have died in a stampede at a religious gathering. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images