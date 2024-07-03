Stampede in India: 121 people killed at religious gathering in Hathras after massive turnout led to crowd crush
More than 80 others were taken to hospitals after the crush in a village in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, in northern India, officials have said. The district is roughly 125 miles southeast of the country's capital New Delhi.
One official told broadcaster India Today that there was "wet mud" at one spot, which may have caused people to slip, and people may have been heading for water in the heat. The district's administrator Ashish Kumar said the incident happened "due to overcrowding at the time when people were trying to leave the venue".
Initial reports suggested more than 15,000 people had gathered for the event - but it only had permission to host around 5,000. Video recorded by news agency ANI showed bodies placed in the back of trucks and laid out in vehicles.
An unidentified witness told India Today: "As we tried to exit towards a field, suddenly a commotion started, and we didn't know what to do." The country's defence minister Rajnath Singh wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is providing all possible help to all the victims."
