Tarragona Spain: Tourist, 30, killed in freak accident after struck on head by ringing church bell in Spanish post-Easter celebrations
A 30-year-old tourist has reportedly died after being struck on the head by a ringing church bell in Spain in a freak accident. The man, thought to be Spanish, was hit while visiting the tower of a church in El Pinell de Brai region in the Spanish city of Tarragona on Saturday morning (13 April).
He was instantly killed by the large, ringing bell while it was being rung as part of the church's post-Easter celebrations. According to the Daily Mail, the man was part of a group which had travelled from Terra Alta in Catalonia and he had climbed the church tower when he took the blow to the head.
Doctors from the Emergency Medical System tried without success to revive him. A fire crew also rushed to the scene to recover his body. A person on the scene with medical experience also tried to save his life but without success.
Spanish churches maintain a tradition of involving visitors in the Santa Magdalena romeria, held two weeks after Easter. Laura Vallespí, mayor of Pinell de Brai region which covers Terra Alta, has declared three days of mourning and suspended the Santa Magdalena festivities.
She said: “There has always been a tradition of ringing the bell for Santa Magdalena. Unfortunately, this did not end well today.”
While the bell ringing is a tradition, the mayor has not ruled out observing it differently in future. Ms Vallespí added: “Surely it will have to be done differently. We will let today pass because we are in a state of shock, and then we will evaluate it between the City Council, the Santa Magdalena association and the church.”
