A 23-year-old British tourist died in the early hours of this morning (Saturday 13 April) after reports claim he attempted to run across the busiest motorway in Tenerife. Emergency services on the island said the incident took place at around 4am this morning in the popular south resort of Adeje visited by millions of UK holidaymakers.

Their control centre was told a young man had been run over while trying to cross the motorway. The tragic incident was attended by two ambulances together with Tenerife's fire brigade, the Civil Guard and staff from the island government's road maintenance service.

The busy TF-1 motorway splits the Adeje area in two and has hotels, restaurants, pubs and holiday accommodation on both sides. Tragedies have occurred in the past when people have attempted a short cut by walking across the motorway and climbing over the central barriers.

A 23-year-old British man has died in the popular resort of Costa Adeje in Tenerife after he attempted “run across the busiest motorway”. (Photo: BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

A spokesperson said: "Once there, the SUC personnel verified that the victim had injuries incompatible with his life and confirmed his death," said a spokesperson. The man is confirmed to be British but it is not yet known whether he was holidaying on the island or lived there permanently.

Authorities are currently conducting a full investigation into the facts of the case. An official statement from the 112 emergency services confirmed: "A young man has died in a crash in Tenerife. It happened on the TF-1, at PK 80, in the municipality of Adeje at 4am today.

“A male, aged 23 and of English national, deceased. Services activated by CECOES 1 1 2 were the Canary Emergency Service (SUC), a medicalised ambulance and basic life support ambulance, plus Tenerife Firefighters Consortium and the Civil Guard."

The 112 added: "The Emergency and Security Coordinating Centre (CECOES) 1 1 2 of the Government of the Canary Islands received, at the time indicated above, an alert reporting the accident of a young man when he was trying to cross the TF-1 highway, as it passed through the aforementioned municipality. The 1 1 2 immediately activated emergency resources."