This is the moment Israeli airstrikes hit Iran’s state-run television station, IRIB, in Tehran during a live broadcast on Monday, forcing a newsreader off camera mid-sentence after a loud explosion rocked the studio.

The dramatic incident occurred just moments after the journalist, reportedly named Sahar Emami, told viewers the studio was filling with dust following “the sound of aggression against the homeland.” An explosion suddenly cut the live feed, sending the presenter fleeing off screen. The broadcast was abruptly replaced with pre-recorded footage, Iran’s state news agency reported.

Emami has since returned to the studio and continued reporting.

The strike came hours after Iran launched a fresh wave of ballistic missiles at Israel, killing at least eight people and wounding dozens. The ongoing conflict, now in its fourth day, has intensified dramatically with retaliatory strikes from Israel, targeting military and intelligence infrastructure deep inside Iran.

According to the Israeli military, the strike on the TV station was part of a broader operation targeting what they described as Iranian military facilities concealed within civilian infrastructure.

“At this time, we can say that we have achieved full aerial superiority over Tehran’s skies,” said Brigadier General Effie Defrin, a spokesperson for the Israeli military.

Israeli airstrikes hit Iran’s state-run television station in Tehran during a live broadcast on Monday | X

General Defrin said Israeli forces had destroyed more than 120 missile launchers in central Iran, approximately one-third of the country’s total—and had carried out precision strikes on 10 command centres in Tehran linked to Iran’s Quds Force, the elite external operations wing of the Revolutionary Guard.

“The Israeli strikes amount to a deep and comprehensive blow to the Iranian threat,” he added.

Israel had earlier issued evacuation warnings to hundreds of thousands of civilians in central Tehran, urging residents near the state TV headquarters, police command, and three major hospitals, including one run by the Revolutionary Guard, to flee the area. The warnings echoed similar tactics used in past Israeli operations in Gaza and Lebanon.

In retaliation, Iran said it had fired more than 100 missiles at Israel and vowed further attacks. One missile landed near the US consulate in Tel Aviv, causing minor damage. “No American personnel were injured,” US Ambassador Mike Huckabee confirmed on X (formerly Twitter).

According to Israeli officials, 24 people have been killed and more than 500 injured in Israel since Iran began launching over 370 ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones.

The latest escalation began last week when Israel launched an unprovoked attack on Iranian military leaders, nuclear scientists, and uranium enrichment facilities, claiming it was necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

While Iran maintains that its nuclear program is strictly peaceful, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly warned that Tehran now possesses enough enriched uranium to construct several nuclear bombs if it chooses to do so.