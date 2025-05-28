The first tropical storm of the Western Hemisphere in 2025 is brewing.

The tropical storm is expected to form on Wednesday in the Pacific Ocean, far off the southern coast of Mexico, forecasters say. Once confirmed, the storm would be named Alvin. Satellite imagery shows showers and thunderstorms starting to organize several hundred miles south of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center's weather outlook on Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Alvin has nearly a 100% chance of forming over the next 48 hours, according to the agency. "While the system still lacks a well-defined circulation, environmental conditions are favorable for further development," the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's NHC said earlier Tuesday.

According to The Weather Channel, the system is several hundred miles south of the Mexican Pacific Coast, and it is slowly moving west-northwestward. The majority of computer forecast models suggest future-Alvin should continue moving west-northwest over the next day or two before it then turns northward.

If Alvin develops a solid core of thunderstorms, it could strengthen into a hurricane for a short time late this week. After that, it is expected to move into a more hostile environment of wind shear, cooler water and drier air.

High surf and rip currents are likely along parts of Mexico's Pacific coast west of Acapulco later this week. Bands of locally heavy rain can also be expected near the coast generally to the north and east of the system's track, with flash flooding and mudslides possible.

Last week, NOAA officials predicted a 60% chance of an "above-normal" hurricane season, with between 13 to 19 named storms. Six to 10 of those are expected to strengthen into hurricanes, and three to five could become major hurricanes, forecasters said. The Pacific hurricane season began on May 15, while the Atlantic hurricane season is from June 1 until Nov. 30, with peak activity typically occurring between mid-August and mid-October.