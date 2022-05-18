The Turkish president accuses the two Nordic nations of harbouring members of terrorist organisations

Turkey’s president announced the country’s opposition to Finland and Sweden joining NATO, just hours after the two Nordic nations said they would seek membership.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the countries should not bother sending delegations to convince Turkey, a key NATO member, of their bids.

He is angered by what he sees as their willingness to host Kurdish militants.

NATO members, Norway, Denmark and Iceland have all said they are ready to support Sweden and Finland, while the UK has already given security guarantees to both countries to cover the transition period.

However, without the support of all NATO members, Sweden and Finland cannot join the military alliance.

What did Turkey’s president say?

At a news conference on Monday (16 May), Mr Erdogan said Turkey opposed the Finnish and the Swedish bids to join Nato.

He described Sweden as a "hatchery" for terrorist organisations.

The Turkish president said: "Neither of these countries have a clear, open attitude towards terrorist organisation.

“How can we trust them?"

Turkey accuses the two Nordic nations of harbouring members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a group it views as a terrorist organisation, as well as followers of Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish businessman, scholar and preacher who Ankara accuses of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt.

In 2016 a coup was attempted in Turkey against state institutions including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The government said the coup leaders were linked to the Gulen movement, which is designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey and led by Fethullah Gulen.

Can Turkey veto Finland and Sweden’s Nato bid?

For Finland and Sweden to join NATO all 30 existing members must say yes, and so Sweden and Finland require Turkey’s support in their bid to join the military alliance.

President Erdogan has pledged to block applications from countries that have imposed sanctions on it.

Sweden suspended sales of arms to Turkey in 2019 after Ankara’s military operation in Syria.

What have Finland and Sweden said?

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said he was surprised by Turkey’s stance, but added that his government was not interested in "bargaining" with Mr Erdogan.

Meanwhile on Monday, Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson explained the country’s decision to join NATO.

She said: "Nato will strengthen Sweden, Sweden will strengthen Nato.

“We are leaving one era behind us and entering a new one.”

She said Europe was now living in a dangerous new reality and a formal application could be handed in within several days, synchronised with Finland.

Nato has signalled its willingness to admit the two new members.

However, Ms Andersson stressed that Sweden did not want permanent NATO bases or nuclear weapons on its territory.

What countries are supporting the move?

Norway, Denmark and Iceland, all NATO members, immediately said they were ready to support Sweden and Finland by all means necessary if they came under attack.

The UK has already given security guarantees to Sweden and Finland to cover the transition period.

Monday’s announcement by Sweden came as NATO began one of its biggest exercises in the Baltic region, named “Hedgehog” and involving some 15,000 troops.

The drills in Estonia involve 10 countries, including Finland and Sweden.