UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has called for a ceasefire in Ukraine at his meeting with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.
Mr Guterres is visiting Moscow and is then scheduled to visit the Ukrainian capital Kyiv this week.
“We are extremely interested in finding ways in order to create the conditions for effective dialogue, create the conditions for a ceasefire as soon as possible, create the conditions for a peaceful solution,” Mr Guterres said, speaking in televised comments at the start of the meeting.
His comments came after Russia’s top diplomat warned Ukraine against provoking a third world war and said the threat of a nuclear conflict “should not be underestimated”.
Yesterday (25 April), following a visit to Kyiv, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said that the US wants to see Ukraine remain a sovereign, democratic country, but also wants “to see Russia weakened to the point where it can’t do things like invade Ukraine”.
In an apparent response, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia has “a feeling that the West wants Ukraine to continue to fight and, as it seems to them, wear out, exhaust the Russian army and the Russian military industrial war complex. This is an illusion”.
Weapons supplied by western countries “will be a legitimate target”, Mr Lavrov said, adding that Russian forces were targeting weapons warehouses in western Ukraine.
Mr Lavrov accused Ukrainian leaders of provoking Russia by asking Nato to become involved in the conflict. Nato has effectively “entered into a war with Russia through proxies and is arming those proxies”, he said. Nato forces are “pouring oil on the fire”, Mr Lavrov said, according to a transcript on the Russian foreign ministry’s website.
“Everyone is reciting incantations that in no case can we allow World War Three,” he said in a Russian television interview.
Mr Lavrov said he would not want to see risks of a nuclear confrontation “artificially inflated now, when the risks are rather significant”.
“The danger is serious,” he said. “It is real. It should not be underestimated.”
Asked about Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov’s comments, armed forces minister James Heappey said it was not Nato as an organisation donating arms.
He told Sky News: “Sergei Lavorv might also reflect that the reason there is a war in Ukraine right now is because Russia rolled over the borders of a sovereign country and started to invade their territory.
“All of this noise from Moscow about somehow their attack on Ukraine being a response to Nato aggression is just utter, utter nonsense.”
In other developments:
- Germany announced it has cleared the way for delivery of Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine, in a major change in policy.
- Radiation levels at the former Chernobyl nuclear power station in Ukraine are “abnormal”, according to the head of the UN’s atomic agency.
- Wimbledon’s chairman has said that the tournament was left with “no viable alternative” but to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s Championships.
- Donald Trump has said that while he was in power he “threatened” Russian president Vladimir Putin over the threat of invading Ukraine. The former US president spoke about his conversations with the Russian leader duing an interview with Piers Morgan.
- Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that about 15,000 Russian troops have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine.
- Mr Wallace also confirmed that the UK is sending a “small number” of Stormer armoured vehicles to Ukraine.
- At least five people have been killed after Russian rockets struck two towns in Ukraine's central Vinnytsia region, officials have said.
- Russia has only made “minor advances” in its campaign to take the Donbas region, according to the latest Ministry of Defence update.
Latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Latest updates on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Last updated: Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 21:54
Russia claims it has taken control of Kherson
Russia has said that troops have “liberated” the Ukrainian city of Kherson, following conflicting reports earlier today.
According to Interfax News Agency, Russian officals have confirmed that the city, in southern Ukraine, has been taken over.
The Russian claims come after Ukrainian regional military official Hennadiy Lahuta said that Russian troops has appointed their own people to the city council.
Lahuta said: “Yesterday, the occupiers seized the premises of the Kherson city council, removed all Ukrainian symbols and replaced their guards.”
Kherson mayor Ihol Kolykayev added that he was refusing to co-operate with the new administration within the region.
Russia to stop supplying gas to Poland and Bulgaria
It has been announced that both Poland and Bulgaria will be cut off from energy supplies from Russia.
Russian gas company Gazprom has contacted PGNiG, the Polish state gas company, to notify that access to the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline will cease on Wednesday morning.
The Russian company also notifed Bulagrian energy firm Bulgargaz of the decision.
Polish climate minister Anna Moskowa said that the country was prepared for such as move, adding: “There will be no shortage of gas in Polish homes.
“Appropriate diversification strategies that we have introduced allow us to feel on the safe side in this situation.”
Bulgarian energy minister Alexander Nikolov also confirmed that the country was pursuing alternative arrangements to ensure that the supply of gas and energy was not disrupted.
Germany to supply anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine
One of the major developments to come out of a meeting of 40 countries today is that Germany will supply heavy weaponry to a conflict zone, which represents a major shift in policy.
Germany announced it has cleared the way for delivery of Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine.
The support was confirmed at a meeting of officials from around 40 countries at the United States’ Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said the “gathering reflects the galvanised world” in his opening remarks.
Germany has faced strong critcism to supply weaponry to Ukraine, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz previously saying that he feared a wider conflict.
But facing mounting pressure from western allies, from opposition parties and even from within the governing coalition, Germany has relented, calling the move an “about-turn”.
German defence minister Christine Lambrecht said her government decided on Monday to clear the delivery of Gepard self-propelled armoured anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine, though she did not give details.
Chernobyl radiation levels ‘abnormal'
Radiation levels at the former Chernobyl nuclear power station in Ukraine are “abnormal”, according to the head of the UN’s atomic agency.
The location has been the scene of weeks of fierce fighting following Russia’s invasion in late February.
International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Grossi told the media that Russia's occupation of the site was "very, very dangerous", according to AFP.
Chernobyl was the site of history's worst nuclear disaster in 1986 and is still used to contain nuclear waste.
Mr Grossi said: "There have been some moments when the levels have gone up because of the movement of the heavy equipment that Russian forces were bringing here and when they left. We are following that day by day."
He added: "The situation was absolutely abnormal and very, very dangerous,"
The IAEA said its mission to Chernobyl was intended to deliver equipment, check radiation levels and restore safeguards and monitoring systems at the site.
Read more: Why has Russia captured Chernobyl? Where is Ukraine nuclear power plant, map - and 1986 disaster explained
Wimbledon explains decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players
The UK Government left Wimbledon with “no viable alternative” but to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s Championships, chairman Ian Hewitt told the All England Club’s spring briefing.
Expanding on last week’s announcement that Wimbledon and the preceding grass-court events would be the first individual tennis tournaments to bar players from the two countries, Hewitt said the club was left with only two options – an outright ban or forcing players to sign declarations condemning the invasion of Ukraine.
He said: “The UK Government has set out directional guidance for sporting bodies and events in the UK with the specific aim of limiting Russia’s influence.
“After lengthy and careful consideration, we came to two firm conclusions. First, even if we were to accept entries from Russian and Belarusian players with written declarations, we would risk their success or participation being used to benefit the propaganda machine of the Russian regime, which we could not accept.
“Second, we have a duty to ensure no actions we take should put players or their families at risk. We understand and deeply regret the impact this decision will have on all the people affected.
“But we believe we have made the most responsible decision possible in the circumstances, and there is no viable alternative within the framework of the government’s position to the decision we have taken in this truly exceptional and tragic situation.”
Mr Guterres also said he wanted to reduce the impact of fighting in Ukraine on food security in other parts of the world.
Mr Lavrov said they would discuss “the situation around Ukraine that acts as a catalyst for a great number of problems which had piled up over recent decades in the Euro-Atlantic region”.
New mass grave found in Mariupol, says Ukrainian officers
A new mass grave has been found in the city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officers have said.
Bodies have been found around six miles north of the city, which has been a key location for fighting in recent weeks.
Mayor Vadym Boychenko has said that authorities are currently working to figure out how many bvodies have been buried in the grave.
It comes after satallite images appeared to show mass grave around the region.
Donald Trump ‘threatened’ Putin over Ukraine invasion
Donald Trump has said that while he was in power he “threatened” Russian president Vladimir Putin over the threat of invading Ukraine.
The former US president spoke about his conversations with the Russian leader duing an interview with Piers Morgan.
He said: “I told him what our response would be, and he said, ‘Really?’ And I said, ‘Really,’”
“I threatened him like he’s never been threatened before.”
Mr Trump also criticised Germany’s relationship with Russia, revealing that he clashed with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the country’s reliance on Russian energy.
Five killed in missile attacks on transport network
At least five people have been killed after Russian rockets struck two towns in Ukraine's central Vinnytsia region, officials have said.
According to local officials, 18 were wounded in the strikes on transport infrastructure in Zhmerynka and Kozyatyn.
"The enemy is attempting to hit critical infrastructure," the regional governor is quoted by Reuters news agency as saying.
Putin must leave Ukraine, including Crimea - Wallace
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace gave his view on what “success” might look like in Ukraine, and he said that Putin must be forced into a total retreat from the country.
Commons Defence Select Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood asked: “What does success in Ukraine look like? Are we doing enough to prevent Ukraine from losing but not enough to make sure that they win? What is our strategy?
“Is it to push Russia back from the pre-February lines or indeed liberate the entire Donbas region? If it is in Europe’s wider security interest to see Putin humiliated in Ukraine then the entire mainland must be liberated, that must be our strategic end.”
Mr Wallace replied: “Our strategic aim is twofold. One is that Putin must fail in Ukraine, he must fail in his invasion and I think he is on course to do that actually. He must fail in his occupation of Ukraine and I think he has definitely failed in achieving that.
“To the fine tuning of that, that is as much a matter of Ukraine’s choice as it is of anybody else – that Ukraine gets to choose where it wishes to settle for peace. We will do everything we can to support them.
“For my part, I want Putin not only beyond the pre-February boundaries. He invaded Crimea illegally, he invaded Donetsk illegally and he should comply with international law and in the long run leave Ukraine.”