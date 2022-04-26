Sergei Lavrov claimed Nato is provoking Russia and that weapons supplied to Ukraine by western countries “will be a legitimate target”

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has called for a ceasefire in Ukraine at his meeting with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

Mr Guterres is visiting Moscow and is then scheduled to visit the Ukrainian capital Kyiv this week.

“We are extremely interested in finding ways in order to create the conditions for effective dialogue, create the conditions for a ceasefire as soon as possible, create the conditions for a peaceful solution,” Mr Guterres said, speaking in televised comments at the start of the meeting.

His comments came after Russia’s top diplomat warned Ukraine against provoking a third world war and said the threat of a nuclear conflict “should not be underestimated”.

Yesterday (25 April), following a visit to Kyiv, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said that the US wants to see Ukraine remain a sovereign, democratic country, but also wants “to see Russia weakened to the point where it can’t do things like invade Ukraine”.

In an apparent response, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia has “a feeling that the West wants Ukraine to continue to fight and, as it seems to them, wear out, exhaust the Russian army and the Russian military industrial war complex. This is an illusion”.

Weapons supplied by western countries “will be a legitimate target”, Mr Lavrov said, adding that Russian forces were targeting weapons warehouses in western Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Mr Lavrov accused Ukrainian leaders of provoking Russia by asking Nato to become involved in the conflict. Nato has effectively “entered into a war with Russia through proxies and is arming those proxies”, he said. Nato forces are “pouring oil on the fire”, Mr Lavrov said, according to a transcript on the Russian foreign ministry’s website.

“Everyone is reciting incantations that in no case can we allow World War Three,” he said in a Russian television interview.

Mr Lavrov said he would not want to see risks of a nuclear confrontation “artificially inflated now, when the risks are rather significant”.

“The danger is serious,” he said. “It is real. It should not be underestimated.”

Asked about Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov’s comments, armed forces minister James Heappey said it was not Nato as an organisation donating arms.

He told Sky News: “Sergei Lavorv might also reflect that the reason there is a war in Ukraine right now is because Russia rolled over the borders of a sovereign country and started to invade their territory.

“All of this noise from Moscow about somehow their attack on Ukraine being a response to Nato aggression is just utter, utter nonsense.”

In other developments:

Germany announced it has cleared the way for delivery of Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine, in a major change in policy.

Radiation levels at the former Chernobyl nuclear power station in Ukraine are “abnormal”, according to the head of the UN’s atomic agency.

Wimbledon’s chairman has said that the tournament was left with “no viable alternative” but to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s Championships.

Donald Trump has said that while he was in power he “threatened” Russian president Vladimir Putin over the threat of invading Ukraine. The former US president spoke about his conversations with the Russian leader duing an interview with Piers Morgan.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that about 15,000 Russian troops have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Mr Wallace also confirmed that the UK is sending a “small number” of Stormer armoured vehicles to Ukraine.

At least five people have been killed after Russian rockets struck two towns in Ukraine's central Vinnytsia region, officials have said.

Russia has only made “minor advances” in its campaign to take the Donbas region, according to the latest Ministry of Defence update.

