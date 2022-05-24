Visitors to the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting will descend on the town of Davos for the yearly summit

Thousands of delegates have descended on the alpine town of Davos for the World Economic Forum 2022. (Credit: Getty Images)

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting has kick off in Davos.

The yearly summit, which sees around 3,000 delegates meet to discuss global issues, is taking place in the town of Davos.

Topics such as the War in Ukraine, Covid-19 and the climate emergency are all on the agenda, but what about the location of the summit?

Here’s everything you need to know about Davos.

Where is Davos?

Davos is an alpine town in eastern Switzerland.

It is located in the state of Graubünden in the Prättigau/Davos Region.

The town itself is located within almost the enite valley of the Landwasser.

What is Davos known for?

The town is mainly known as the home fo the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

It has welcomed delegates to the flagship event since 1971.

The town is so intwined with the organisation and the annual summit that the meeting sometimes refered to as just ‘Davos’.

Outside of the connection to the World Economic Forum, Davos also has a vibrant sports culture, with winter sports such as skiing and snowboarding popular in the area.

The town is home to one of Switzerland’s largest ski resorts, and also hosts the Spengler Cup ice hockey tournament every December.

Why does Davos host the World Economic Forum?

The apline location was chosen to host the event every year as the choice of the organisation’s founder Professor Klaus Schwab.

According to the World Economic Forum, Davos was chosen as the location “for the escape from the everyday that the mountains represent in Swiss and German culture”.

It adds: “‘The spirit of Davos’ is an attitude of openness and cooperation that sets the tone for the annual meeting to this day.”

When is the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting held?

The yearly summit normally takes place in the winter, having been held in January every year.

However, the 2022 meeting was moved to May, marking the first time it had been held in the Spring.

This was due to postponements as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s summit will take place from Sunday 22 May until Thursday 26 May 2022.

Who is attending the World Economic Forum 2022?

Each year, around 3,000 paying members of the World Economic Forum attend the summit in Davos.

Alonngside the paying members, around 50 heads of states and government are expected to make an appearance at the event.

This includes President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to make a virtual appearance at the summit, with other Ukrainian officials due to represent in person.