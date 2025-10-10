María Corina Machado from Venezuela has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025.

In a post on X, the committee says it has awarded Maria Corina Machado the Nobel Peace Prize "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy". The Nobel Peace prize for 2025 goes to a "woman who keeps the flame of democracy going, amidst a growing darkness".

Maria Corina Machado is receiving the Nobel Peace prize for being one of the most "extraordinary examples" of courage in Latin America in recent times. Machado has been a key unifying figure, the committee chairman Jørgen Watne Frydnes adds.

"This is precisely what lies at the heart of democracy, our shared willingness to defend the principles of popular rule, even though we disagree. At a time when democracy is under threat, it is more important than ever to defend this common ground."

Machado stood up for free and fair elections more than 20 years ago - a choice of ballots over bullets, he says. She has spent years working for freedom, he adds.

Born on October 7, 1967, in Caracas, she is the eldest daughter of psychologist Corina Parisca and businessman Henrique Machado Zuloaga. Machado holds a degree in industrial engineering from Andrs Bello Catholic University and a master's degree in finance from the Instituto de Estudios Superiores de Administración (IESA) in Caracas.

The Nobel Prize website says: “In 1992 she established the Atenea Foundation, which works to benefit street children in Caracas. Ten years later she was one of the founders of Súmate, which promotes free and fair elections and has conducted training and election monitoring. In 2010 she was elected to the National Assembly, winning a record number of votes. The regime expelled her from office in 2014.

“Ms Machado leads the Vente Venezuela opposition party and in 2017 helped found the Soy Venezuela alliance, which unites pro-democracy forces in the country across political dividing lines. In 2023 she announced her candidacy for president in the 2024 presidential election.

“When she was blocked from running, she supported the opposition’s alternative candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia. The opposition mobilised widely and collected systematic documentation that it was the true winner of the election. The regime declared victory and tightened its grip on power.

“Ms Machado is receiving the Nobel Peace Prize first and foremost for her efforts to advance democracy in Venezuela. But democracy is also in retreat internationally. Democracy – understood as the right to freely express one’s opinion, to cast one’s vote and to be represented in elective government – is the foundation of peace both within countries and between countries.”