A heartbroken family has been left to pick up the pieces after two young brothers, found side-by-side in a house fire, died in hospital a few days later. William and Zachariah Brice were in their family home in North Virginia with their grandparents and older brother Logan when the fire broke out.

The grandparents and Logan, eight, were able to escape the house - but William, six, and Zacharia, three, were not so fortunate. Firefighters found them unresponsive after pulling them from the house, describing how William had his arms wrapped around his younger brother, shielding him from the flames.

The pair were rushed to hospital but later declared brain dead due to smoke inhalation. Now, their father has paid tribute to their “hero” son who, even in his final moments, sacrificed everything to try and save his brother.

William and Zachariah Brice both lost their lives in the North Virginia house fire. Picture: YouTube/NBC4 Washington

Speaking to People magazine, father James Brice said: “They told us that when William and Zach were found, William was actually covering and protecting Zachariah like a shield. We knew that to be his character because that’s just who he is. He, himself, is a hero.

“Zachariah was always following William everywhere and William was so proud. He would tell everyone, 'That’s my baby brother'. We are balancing the grief of missing them and at the same time proud that our six-year-old made such a heroic choice.

“Through the organ donations, we are also hopeful that another family will get to experience a miracle thanks to our boys.”

Speaking to WUSA9, Jecoliah Daniels of Infinite Legacy added: “They were both able to be in the operating theatre around the same time so that they could save lives together.