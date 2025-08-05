Esme's Umbrella

It seemed set fair for a pleasant, leisurely Saturday. Mr P was watching the rugby, the chores were completed and I was taking the day off from running my charity. All was calm and I was planning supper in the garden.

As I drank my coffee, I heard the sound of the postman. The Royal Mail tends to save up our post nowadays and delivers only a couple of times a week. As I flicked through Saturday’s offering of junk mail, I noticed a printed letter addressed to the Trustees of my tiny charity, Esme’s Umbrella. Apart from the Charity Commission, there is now no organisation which communicates by letter.

The letter …

Perplexed and a little concerned, I tore open the envelope. It was from Lloyds Bank, which has hosted my charity’s account for the last 4 years. Termed a Treasurers’ Account, it has been wonderfully easy to manage and – more importantly – there were no charges.

My first concern was that the names of the Trustees were incorrectly written but then I looked down page one and saw the words ‘Your Account is Changing to a Charity Account on 13 November 2025.’

‘Oh’, ‘I thought, ‘is that all? That’s fine.’ And it would have been fine if that were all it was, but the content of page 4 ruined by weekend. It was headed ‘The key changes to the Product Specific Conditions’ This is Bank gobbledygook for ‘As you are a charity with a turnover of less than £250,000 per annum, we are now going to charge you for every electronic transaction, every cash payment (in or out), ever cheque and every time coins collected are turned into notes.’

My tiny charity’s turnover is 10% of that figure but Lloyds will now charge me 50p per cheque paid in over the Bank counter, or 42p – a whopping saving of 8p - if I take a picture of it and use Business Mobile Banking.

Cheques are still used constantly by the older generation and by groups who fund-raise for their specific charity and I am hugely grateful to anyone who donates by whatever means.

The meaning of the word ‘charity’

I was more than shocked. The word ‘charity’ is synonymous with compassion and empathy – the true ‘milk of human kindness.’ This decision shows exactly the opposite. The money donated by the kindness and generosity of the public to help the work of these small charities – indeed every charity - is used for the benefit of those adults and children who are in great need of emotional or physical sustenance.

It is the duty of the Trustees of charities to ensure that all the money held is being used responsibly, that any charges are reasonable and essential. There are enough of those – from Just Giving to the Charity Aid Foundation – without Banks joining in and siphoning off their cut.

The letter was signed by Mr John Ramage, Managing Director, Accounts and Deposits, Business and Commercial Banking. My only hope is that he has unilaterally decided to make this most uncharitable decision without the knowledge of his superiors - Charlie Nunn (Group Chief Executive) and William Chalmers (Chief Financial Officer). However, I fear Charlie and William are very well aware of the problems they have instigated.

Judging by some of the comments on the internet, Charlie Nunn is in for a pretty rocky time. Please take this as my official complaint on behalf of the small charities in the sight loss sector.

The search for a new Bank …

I will have to begin looking for an alternative Bank account – one from a Bank that understands the meaning of Charity and does not use the word lightly and inappropriately.

Any suggestions would be gratefully received because I do not suppose I am alone in feeling greatly concerned about the precious donations which concerned members of the public entrust to me. Lloyds is a Bank feeding off the goodwill of others and it should be ashamed of its decision.