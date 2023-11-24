My family and I went along to our first ever Christmas light trail at Luminate Coombe Abbey in Coventry - it was a festive treat

My family and I went along to the Luminate light trail at Coombe Abbey Park in Coventry and it was a delightful festive treat. The paths and trees are all illuminated in dazzling, colourful lights lighting up the park and there are a few extra bonuses on the route.

My four-month-old niece joined us, who was gazing at the lights turning her little head to see what was going on. The Christmas light trail at the park is something for everyone, little ones, teenagers and adults. My family and I had never been to one before but we all enjoyed it, even my dad - who had to carry the baby bag and umbrellas as it started to drizzle a little.

My family and I went along to our first ever Christmas light trail at Luminate Coombe Abbey in Coventry. (credit: Isabella Boneham/Natinoal World)

The Coombe Abbey lake which runs through the park and around the hotel had lit up water displays and the hotel itself was illuminated. We were all surprised at how long the light trail was. We all had expectations of it being a short route but in fact the route went quite far into the park and throughout the woods, so the experience is well worth the money.

There were extra little touches throughout such as being able to control the spotlights that were shining into the sky (which we saw as we were driving to the venue) and being able to edit the colours of a house on a screen which controlled the light shining on it - you can change the patterns as well, and it was extra touches such as these which made the trail even more fun especially for children. There were bells to play in the middle of the trail and also a chance to write a wish on a piece of paper at the ‘Make A Wish’ section.

Disco balls hung from the trees far within the woods, creating glistening lights on the trees and leaves and it was really lovely. Cute Christmas music played in the background throughout the trail and it was a really nice evening out with the family that I would recommend anyone to do - it mixes your evenings up if you normally just spend them at home with the children after work. There were a lot of children around, all enjoying their evening running from one light to another.

There were extra little touches throughout the Christmas light trail which made it even more of a festive treat. (Credit: Isabella Boneham/ NationalWorld)

Another treat was the yummy food available to purchase. We went for the marshmallows which were able to warm up on the fire - they had several for families to enjoy their roasted marshmallows. There were smores, hot chocolates, Yorkshire pudding wraps and more to enjoy while you walk around the Christmas light trail.

