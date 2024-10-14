Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The nights are drawing in, the mornings are dark, you wake up to condensation on the windows if not frost, and supermarkets are beginning to stock Christmas stuff; that’s right, it’s almost Halloween.

Whether you like Halloween or not, embrace it or disapprove of it is not the matter in hand here. For what it’s worth, I’m in the nostalgic camp that says it should last one night - and only when the day gets dark - and not a month, that anyone over the age of 14 who participates should take a long hard look in the mirror, and that kids should dress up as cats and ghosts, not as Super Mario. But that’s just me. I’d also like to see apple-bobbing and things like that - trick or treating is fine, and so is pumpkin-carving.

But, on the pumpkin front, now we are in the run-up to All Hallow’s Eve, we will see the re-emergence of a peculiar new British tradition, and one that is based on an absolute lie - pumpkin picking.

Pick your own pumpkin

I can’t have been the only person to be surprised when I saw a local field advertising pumpkin picking last year. It’s on a regular running route and I was amazed and amused that my unobservant brain hadn’t noticed the orange spheres getting bigger in previous weeks. But then, when I took the kids along, all became clear. The “picking” in pumpkin picking doesn’t refer to “picking them from the vine”, it means more “picking them up from the floor” or if you’re being generous, “choosing”.

I’m not saying it’s a scam, but buying a load of supermarket - or bulk-imported - pumpkins and scattering them around a field does not, to me, capture the essence of nature, seasons, plants, food, or indeed anything. You may as well run pumpkin picking sessions in Lidl. I sincerely hope that there are farms which, as with strawberry, raspberry and sunflower pick-your-own events, do actually let people harvest squashes grown there. But I’m knacked if we should pay 10 times the cost of a pumpkin just for the privilege of walking around a muddy cold field.

Yes, farmers have it tough, and I don’t begrudge them any extra income. And so no, I’m not going name the place that was such a disappointment. And yes, the kids quite enjoyed looking at the pumpkins so it’s not just about being miserable about it.

But you can add pumpkin picking to the long list of things that just should be better than they are. I completely accept - if dislike - that this country has lost the Halloween war to America, that fully grown adults who should know better will go to the pub dressed as recently-dead celebrities, and that I’ll probably see GCSE-aged kids begging us for sweets on October 31. But yet another unwelcome tradition has taken hold on these shores, and it’s not even a proper version of it. Begone.