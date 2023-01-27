The Uncut Gems star said she doesn’t like ‘excessive displays of wealth’ during the tour of her one bedroom apartment

Uncut Gems star Julia Fox has gone viral once again following an apartment tour she shared on TikTok. The actress showed off her self proclaimed “very underwhelming” one bedroom apartment in New York that she shares with her young son Valentino.

Who is Julia Fox?

Many will likely be aware of Fox for one of two reasons - for starring in Uncut Gems opposite Adam Sandler ( Hustle , Murder Mystery), or for briefly dating rapper Kanye West during his turbulent divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian .

Fox was born in Milan on 2 February 1990. Her parents split shortly after she was born and she was raised for the first six years of her life by her grandfather in Sirona, before moving to Manhattan to live with her father.

She started out as a clothing designer and launched the women’s knitwear luxe line Franziska Fox alongside her friend Briana Andalore. Fox also posed for Playboy back in 2015, in the magazine’s last nude edition, and also has a keen interest in art.

Italian-US actress Julia Fox arrives to the opening of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, on November 15, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Fox has self published two books of photography - Symptomatic of a Relationship Gone Sour: Heartburn/Nausea, released in 2015, and PTSD, released in 2016. In 2017, she hosted an art exhibition titled “RIP Julia Fox”, in which she displayed her artwork of silk canvases painted with her own blood.

Over the course of her career, Fox has appeared in campaigns for brands like Diesel and Supreme, and in editorials for the likes of Paper, Wonderland and The Face, as well as appearing on the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia.

Fox made her feature film debut in 2019 in the Safdie brothers Netflix film Uncut Gems, a role which saw her nominated for a number of awards, including Best Supporting Actress by the Toronto Film Critics Association, Breakthrough Actor by Gotham Awards, Breakthrough Award from the Georgia Film Critics Association, and Most Promising Performing by the Chicago Film Critics Association.

Since then, she has gone on to star in films like PVT Chat and No Sudden Move, and is set to appear in upcoming projects like Puppet and The Trainer.

Is she married - does she have children?

In 2018, Fox married Peter Artemiev, a private pilot based out of Brighton Beach, Brooklyn. The two have since split, with their divorce finalised in 2020.

On 17 January 2021, Fox gave birth to her and Artemiev’s son, Valentino. Celebrating his first birthday last year, Fox posted on Instagram: “My beautiful baby is 1 today!! Thank you so much for showing me what love is. Thank you for humbling me and teaching me patience and hard work. Thank you for being my biggest blessing. My greatest accomplishment. My masterpiece. I don’t deserve you but somehow we’re here and I promise to love you unconditionally and accept you for who you are [heart symbol].”

In an Instagram story shared in December 2021, Fox said that Artemiev was a “deadbeat dad”, writing: “This man left me with a five month old and a dog and a home with ALL THE BILLS. It’s wrong!!!”

Italian-US actress Julia Fox holds her son Valentino as she attends the premiere of “No Sudden Move” with Peter Artemiev during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Battery Park on June 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Fox later admitted in an interview with The Cut that she regretted posting the Instagram story, stating that she didn’t expect her posts to garner so much attention.

She said: “My son’s father and I had our issues and I wanted to scare him into being a better dad, but I went about it the wrong way. My son’s dad loves his son more than anything in the world. He just has some issues that I shouldn’t have made public.”

In January 2022, Fox confirmed that she was dating Kanye West in an article she wrote for Interview . In the piece, Fox said that she met the rapper “in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection”.

The two broke up after a month, and Fox later said that she had dated West to “get him off Kim [Kardashian’s] case”.

In a TikTok, Fox said: “I had this thought. Maybe I could get him off Kim’s case. Maybe I can distract him, like, just him to like me.”

She continued: “If anyone can do it, it’s me, because when I set my mind to something, I do it.”

What’s her net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth , Fox has an estimated net worth of $1 million.

What did she say in her apartment tour?

Fox recently gave her followers on TikTok a glimpse into her home life with an apartment tour. She explained that she “believes in maximum transparency” with her fans, hence the video.

“I know I’m gonna get roasted, and whatever, but hopefully, maybe someone can watch this and be like, “Okay, well maybe I’m not doing so bad”,” Fox said to the camera before showing off her bedroom/living room. She explained that she had put her bed in her living room so that she could turn her own bedroom into a “little playroom for Valentino”.

Fox showed off her unmade bed and her so-called “nostalgia mirror”, which was decorated with pictures of her family, and loved ones who had passed away.

Julia Fox attends Converse Presents “Savitree,” A Richie Shazam Short Film, At The Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Converse)

The next step of the tour saw Fox make her way through her hallway, and her bathroom, which she described as “very tiny” but “does what it’s supposed to do”. She then addressed the kitchen, which had stacks of shoe boxes piled up in the corner - something which Fox says is “very common for New Yorkers”.

The last stop of the tour was that of her son Valentino’s room, which had a loft bed and storage for his various toys. She explained that she wanted Valentino to have a “cute room” before admitting that her son “does not hang out in here at all, he only wants to be in mama’s room”.

She added: “He doesn’t even sleep in there, he sleeps in bed with me. Yeah, we’re co-sleepers. Sue me, I don’t care.”

Fox said that the reason her apartment might seem small to some viewers is because she doesn’t like “excessive displays of wealth”.