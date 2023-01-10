Prince Harry’s book Spare has officially hit stores in the UK after a series of major interviews

Prince Harry’s controversial new memoir Spare has attracted interest across the world with the book being published in a total of 16 different languages.

The Duke of Sussex has delved into a number of controversial topics in the book, ranging from the death of his mother Princess Diana, to his feud with brother William.

Advertisement

Harry has carried out a series of interviews on major TV stations to promote his bombshell memoir and the 38-year-old has spoken openly to both Tom Brandby of ITV and Anderson Cooper of 60 minutes in recent weeks.

Harry’s most recent interview took place in New York, USA as he appeared on The Late Show with host Stephen Colbert. The programme sees Harry down a shot of tequila in a revealing and explosive discussion.

Advertisement

As the Duke made his way into the studio, photographers picked up a snap of one of his guards carrying a Glock box.

The images come amid a backdrop of security concerns surrounding the prince. But what is a Glock box and why was Harry’s guard carrying one?

Advertisement

Here is everything you need to know.

What is a Glock box?

A Glock box is used to store weapons and ammunition. They are primarily carried by national armed forces, security agencies and police forces.

They usually contain a semi-automatic pistol which is the lightest gun to carry.

Advertisement

Why was Prince Harry’s guard carrying a Glock box?

Advertisement

Prince Harry has opened up about his security concerns which saw him transition from British state security to private security in the USA.

The Sussexes’ taxpayer-funded protection was removed when they stepped back as senior royals and moved to the United States in 2020.

During an interview with Good Morning America Harry said: “I was stunned that my family would allow my security to be taken away, especially at the most vulnerable point.”

Harry has been blocked from having armed guards with him by British law and has claimed it is “unlawful” and “unfair” that he is not allowed to have armed guards with him.

Advertisement

The Duke of Sussex is currently locked in an ongoing legal battle with the Home Office over the details surrounding his security in the UK.

Harry’s lawyer said last year that the prince had “inherited a security risk at birth, for life” and also claimed that Harry and his family had been subjected to “neo-Nazi and extremist threats.”

Advertisement