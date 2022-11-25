There are plenty of savings for shoppers to enjoy this Black Friday

Black Friday is here, with many shoppers opting to invest in a bargain before the holiday season. There are plenty of deals to be had, especially if you are looking for a new TV.

With so many offers out there to choose from, we’ve saved you the hassle of searching through hundreds of products by putting together a list of the best Black Friday deals for Smart TVs.

From small screens to 85-inch televisions, budget brands to luxury items, we’ve got you covered.

Here are the best Black Friday Smart TV deals we’ve found so far on Amazon and Currys.

Amazon

Hisense HD Smart TV: was £159, now £145

Save £10 on this Hisense HD smart TV. Whilst the saving isn’t a huge amount, this is one of the cheapest smart TV’s on offer this Black Friday. Featuring basic specifications and a 720p resolution display it offers a good picture display for those on a budget and comes with built-in apps.

Available to buy now on Amazon.

LG C2 48” 4K OLED Smart TV: was £1,399.99, now £949

Save an impressive £450 on this 48 inch smart TV from LG. This model features high-quality 4K imagery with Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos sound. Ideal set-up for a variety of gamers it features a 120Hz variable refresh rate and 0.1ms response time, while the OLED pixels offer perfect screen contrast.

Available to buy now on Amazon.

TCL 55” 4K Smart TV: was £429, now £349

Save £80 on this 55 inch smart TV from TCL. Another budget smart TV, it features QLED picture quality with a 4K resolution. It also includes support for your favourite streaming apps and Amazon Alexa.

Available to buy now on Amazon.

Samsung 65” Smart TV: was £1,099, now £699

Save an impressive £400 on this 65 inch Samsung Smart TV. It features Dynamic Crystal Colour, AI Adaptive sound and all the essential apps in the Samsung smart hub.

Available to buy now on Amazon.

Samsung 85” Neo QLED 4K TV: was £4,999, now £2,299

Save a massive £2,700 on this 85 inch 4K TV from Samsung. Featuring Quantum Matrix Technology for quality pictures, a Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ ideal for gamers, dynamic 3D sound, a 100Hz refresh rate, and 4K QLED resolution, this one ticks all the boxes.

Available to buy now on Amazon.

Sony Bravia 75” 4K TV: was £3,999 now £2,899

Save a whopping £1,100 on this Sony 4K TV. Featuring XR Mini LED display, an Acoustic Multi-Audio feature, Variable Refresh Rate, Auto Low Latency Mode, and HDMI 2.1 support.

Available to buy now on Amazon.

LG 55” 4K TV: was £1,149 now £649

Save £500 on this 55 inch 4K TV from LG. Ideal for gamers it features QNED for enhanced colour and supports 4K 120Hz video and VRR. The TV comes with built-in apps and can be controlled by Google Assistant and Alexa.

Available to buy now on Amazon.

LG A2 48” OLED 4K TV: was £1,299 now £699

Save £600 on this 48 inch 4K TV from LG. Featuring great picture quality and a great value price, this model doesn’t have the ultra-bright LG Evo panel that was introduced in 2022. However, this model does not offer HDMI 2.1 support.

Available to buy now on Amazon.

Currys

Philips 50” 4K UHD OLED Smart TV: was £679, now £549

This 4K OLED smart TV from Philips has £130 off at Currys. Featuring cinematic Dolby vision and sound system, it comes with ambilight technology and LED backlights for a cinematic effect.

Available to buy now at Currys.

LG OLED 65” A2 Smart TV: was £1,699, now £1,299

This A2 smart TV from LG has £400 off at Currys. Launching in 2022, its OLED panel uses per-pixel lighting rather to produce unbeatable contrast and colour.

Available to buy now at Currys.

Samsung 50” 4K Smart TV: was £699.00, now £565.00

This 50 inch Smart TV has £134 off at Currys. Featuring a Quantum HDR and powered by HDR10+ you can enjoy incredible picture detail. Samsung QLED TVs are certified to provide 100% colour volume and with added features including Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant, this Smart TV ticks all the boxes.

Available to buy now at Currys.

Samsung 50” 4K Ultra HD HDR LED Smart TV: was £549.00, now £429.00

This 50 inch Smart TV has £120 off at Currys. Featuring Dynamic Crystal Colour you can enjoy images64 times more vibrant than your standard 4K TV. Whilst Object Tracking Sound LITE features uses AI and your TV’s bottom speakers to simulate overhead audio, so there’s no need to buy extra speakers.

Available to buy now at Currys.

Hisense 43” 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED Smart TV: was £449.00, now £349.00.

Save £100 on this 43 inch Smart TV at Currys. Featuring Quantum Dot Colour technology, Dolby Vision and a vibrant picture, this Hisense model is also equipped with Google Assistant and Alexa.

Available to buy now at Currys.

Samsung QN90B 55-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was £1299, now £999

Save £300 on this 55 inch Samsung Neo QLED TV at Currys. Released in 2022 it delivers high-quality 4K pictures, local backlight dimming and a Qantum Dot Layer for colour contrast. The perfect set-up for gamers it even offers full HDMI 2.1 support.

Available to buy now at Currys.

LG 65” OLED 4K TV: was £1,699, now £1,299

Save £400 on this 65 inch OLED TV from LG at Currys. The cheapest 65-inch OLED out there, you can enjoy rich, vibrant colours for less. This model features less advanced processing than the LG C2 but for those looking for high quality images it’s an ideal choice.

Available to buy now at Currys.

Hisense 43” 4K LED TV: was £329,now £249

Save £100 on this Hisense 43” LED TV at Currys. This TV has no OLED panel, but it comes with support for HDR10+ to deliver the best quality. It features three HDMI 2.0 ports and a game mode.

Available to buy now at Currys.

Other deals available

Samsung 50” 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: Was £529, now £399

Save £130 on this 50 inch Samsung Smart TV from AO. One of the best deals on the market due to its LED technology, it features 4K display and Dynamic Crystal Colour.

Available to buy now at AO.

Sony 55” OLED TV: was £1,399, now £999

Save £300 on this 55 inch Sony OLED TV at John Lewis. Released in 2021, it features vibrant colour contrasts that OLED is known for. It also supports 4K 120Hz and benefits from VRR features making it the ideal choice for gamers.

Available to buy now at John Lewis.

LG 55” 4K Smart TV: was £499, now £429

Save £70 on this 55 inch smart TV from LG at Very. With LCD panels, it features a variety of streaming apps and built-in FreeView.