Here are the summer guest outfits to suit all budgets, including H&M, Ted Baker and Love Moschino

Groom holds bride's waist tenderly at a wedding in Spain

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It can feel like you’re up against the clock, when you’re trying to find the perfect outfit with a set date in mind.

Celebrity fashion stylist Ellis Ranson, who boasts almost 87,000 followers on Instagram, claims people will have a lot of reasons to get dressed up this summer and are likely to have received more wedding invites this year than ever before.

She told National World that everyone can feel the pressure to get their outfit right and whether you’re attending a wedding in the UK or abroad there are unspoken fashion rules to follow.

Ellis said: “For some reason, a wedding is something we all feel the pressure to look great at even though it’s not our day. We have that fine line between looking fun yet wedding appropriate without losing our style.

“I always say no to white at a wedding or even ivory and especially lace. That’s my real only no go rule.

Ellis Ranson (Belle PR)

“Think about your footwear, is a strappy stiletto suitable for that cute, picturesque garden wedding all day?

“A midi dress is a safe go too, remember you are sat for quite some time so anything too short doesn’t work. I also think a midi has the right amount of elegance for a wedding. If you tend to only wear black, try navy for a softer approach.

“Try experimenting with rental sites, if you want to mix it up and try higher end brands, this is great for money saving and the options are endless.

Try to stay clear from the bridal colours, if you are close enough to the bride you will know these. If not, you can get an idea from the invite! You don’t want to look like a tag along bridesmaid!

“Although I am a true believer in dress to impress, try not to outshine the bride! There’s a real difference between a dress you would wear to a club and one to a wedding.

“A suit or maxi skirt is a great go to if you are not a dress lover, try searching for co-ords and add some print for something more fun.”

Here’s our guide to the best outfits for attending a wedding this summer.

Ted Baker satin midi dress with cape sleeve Satin Midi Dress With Cape Sleeve (Ted Baker) £250.00 This beautiful satin midi dress from Ted Baker is effortlessly chic, with a simple v-neck and short cape sleeves. Two slits in the front of the skirt allow you to reveal glamorous party shoes and can be easily styled with coordinating accessories. Buy now

Coast tuxedo midi dress Tuxedo Midi Dress (Coast) £168.00 Available in blue and orange, this striking tuxedo midi dress from Coast is able to flatter any figure. With satin lapels and a matching waist belt, and landing just below the knees - perfect to reveal statement shoes without having to worry about sitting for a long time in a short dress. Buy now

Dorothy Perkins maxi dress Blue floral chiffon cold shoulder maxi dress​ (Dorothy Perkins) £46.00 This floral dress from Dorothy Perkins has a cold shoulder design, while its maxi length makes it a very modest option. Stay breezy with a relaxed fit, or cinch in your waist with a belt if you prefer a more shapely silhouette. Buy now

H&M lace v-neck dress Lace V-neck dress (H&M) £60.00 Available in two shades of blue as well as pink, this beautiful lace dress from H&M has a flared skirt for a relaxed feel while the plunging neckline adds feminine allure. On a cooler day, it can be paired with a cropped jacket and chunky heels. Buy now

River Island bodycon mini dress Red bardot bodycon mini dress (River Island) £50.00 This mini dress from River Island has a bardot neckline and flattering bodycon fit. In addition to this sultry red , it’s available in leopard print, black, blue and floral print. The brand’s model has donned the dress with black heels, but it can also be worn with matching shoes or gold for a bold look. Buy now

Kurt Geiger sandals Roma sandals (Kurt Geiger) £89.00 A block heel can be more comfortable than stilettos for all day events. This black pair of sandals from Kurt Geiger have an adaptable style, making it easy to pair with multiple different outfits throughout summer. They have a 7cm heel and are also available in the colour ‘bone’. Buy now

ASOS jumpsuit Fallen shoulder scuba jumpsuit in blush (ASOS) £52.00 This blush jumpsuit from ASOS has a plunging neckline and statement bow that draws attention to the waist. Perfect for those who prefer not to wear a dress or skirt when attending weddings. Team with metallic stiletto heels and a clutch bag. Buy now

Debenhams slingback heels Wallis Gabriella Slingback Court (Debenhams) £36.00 These slingback heels from Debenhams are available in red, pink and black. With a striking diamante buckle, these shoes ooze classic glamour and can be easily coordinated with most outfits. They have a mid stiletto heel for a sleek appearance. Buy now

Love Moschino clutch bag Love Moschino logo-lettering faux-leather clutch bag (FarFetch) £115.00 This Love Moschino clutch bag available from FarFetch is spacious enough to fit your phone, card holder and keys. Buy now