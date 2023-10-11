You can add some seasonal Halloween touches to your house using things such as candles, blankets, duvet sets - here are some of the best homeware items for 2023

Halloween is creeping around the corner, and to get in the mood for the spookiest time of the year it’s a good idea to add some themed items to your home decor.

We’re not talking about Halloween decorations, as such, we’re talking about the subtle seasonal items that you can add to your usual homeware to enjoy not only the actual date of Halloween, but also the whole scary month of October.

We’d never discourage anyone from fully decorating their home, and in fact we have a guide to the best indoor and outdoor Halloween decorations for 2023, but we know that not everybody wants to trim up their house in such an overt way. If that’s you, then this is the guide for you.

If you’re on a budget, head to Aldi as they are offering scarily low prices on home decor items, starting from 99p. But, you’d better be quick if you want them as they are all Specialbuys, which means once they’re gone, they’re gone. For those seeking a relaxing approach to the season, look no further for warming and cosy candles. Fill rooms with autumnal aromas of sweet pumpkin pie, autumn leaves or citrus pumpkin spice with the ceramic pumpkin candle (£3.99), housed in an adorable pumpkin jar. Or enhance the atmosphere of any room with the autumn gourmand candle (£2.89), available in three delicious scents of apple fudge, pumpkin spice and caramelised maple.

Continue the cosy vibes with two Halloween themed blankets from Home Bargains. The haunted house fleece throw (£4.99) is a vibrant orange and features a cute design made up of animated cats, skeletons, pumpkins, bats and more. The haunted house ghost tufted throw (£9.99) is perfect for a great look and texture and, as it’s black and white, it will compliment existing decor in any colour scheme. They’re both great for snuggling up under to watch your favourite scary films.

If you are intending on watching scary films this Halloween season, you may need a cushion to hide behind at some point, so consider Gary the ghost cushion (£4.99). Fear not, Gary is a friendly ghost and the cushion is designed to add a cute and whimsical touch to your home decor.

If you’re green-fingered and want to add some eerie elements to your horticulture set up then check out the pumpkin planters from B&M, also very handy for those looking for cheap and cheerful items. The planters feature star cutouts for decoration and drainage, and come in white and black and white stripe colour schemes. Both cost just £5. Add autumn elegance with the marble effect pumpkin, also £5, or take a sophisticated approach to mood lighting with the light up moon wreath (£15).

If you’re a cat lover, you’ll love the black cat bathroom range from Asda, which includes black cat towels (£6) and a black cat bath mat (£10). The great thing about these items, of course, is that while they do fit within a Halloween theme they can also be used all year round as cats are always in fashion. That means they’ll get plenty of use, and you won’t feel like you have to put them away when October is over.

In addition, fans of Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas, will be delighted with the Nightmare Before Christmas silver tumbler set, (£10), which features an image of main character Jack Skellington and the appropriate slogan of ‘season’s screamings’. There is always a debate about whether this famous Disney film is a Halloween theme or a Christmas theme as it brings both seasons together, so these could quite easily be used throughout both seasons. In fact, you could just keep them out for the whole of Autumn.

If you’d like something that’s decorative but functional then take a look at the £9.99 pumpkin bowl with lid from The Range. This is a sturdy and stunning glass sculpture, made of clear glass, which would look great as a centrepiece but also serves as a functional bowl which could be used to serve up sweets and chocolates and other seasonal goodies. Staying with The Range, the store is offering a trending product which is set to be very popular again this year; a Halloween tinsel wreath (£3.49). Plus, for a family who have a tongue-in-cheek humour the wicked witch family halloween hanging sign (£19) would make a great addition to wall decorations. It features the funny but sweet slogan “a wicked witch lives here with a handsome devil and their little monsters”.