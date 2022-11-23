Nintendo Switch console and games bundles have been discounted for Black Friday 2022

The Nintendo Switch could be the saving of the sales season with considerable discounts among some of the leading UK retailers. With features that give the option of three different modes of play - TV, tabletop or handheld - the Nintendo Switch is great for on the go or at home. Access all the Nintendo Switch games. A set of Joy-Con controllers, with HD Rumble and IR Motion Camera, dock and HDMI cable, 6.2" LCD touch screen and 32GB of storage also come as standard.

Here’s all you need to know about where is offering the best Nintendo Switch deals this Black Friday 2022 and if Lite and OLED versions are also on offer this month...

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

The Nintendo stores itself has led the charge in discounting the Nintendo Switch for Black Friday 2022.

If you’re after the original (and best) Nintendo consol the Nintendo Switch, the savings at the Nintendo online store is impressive - a £56.98 saving on a bundle that includes the hottest-selling Nintendo game, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It’s a great game, offering a plethroa of tracks, characters and karts to play. It comes with a three month subscription, which allows you to play races online with friends and other Switch owners around the world.

If you already have the console and are just after some games, the fabulous family game is now heavily discounted - you can nab Super Mario Odyssey, in which Mario travels around the world aboard an airship known as the Odyssey, for a nifty £16.70 off.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals at Game

Game has gone big on Black Friday 2022. The games retailer has discounted games, accessories and more with up to 50% off.

It is also offering a Nintendo Switch bundle featuring Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* and a 3 month Nintendo Switch Online Membership for a fab £259.99, a £51 saving.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals at Very

Very is offering the good-looking Nintendo Switch OLED & Nintendo Switch Sports games bundle at a discount of £42.99 - now available to buy at £299. Wondering what the difference is between the Nintendo OLED and the stand Nintendo Switch? In short, the visuals are superior on the OLED model, hence the slightly higher price point. Care a great deal about graphics? The stunning gameplay on the OLED is worth forking a little extra out for.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals at Currys

Not to be left out, there is also a wide range of bundles available at Currys.

As one of the UK’s leading electrical retailers, Currys has plenty of Nintendo Switch bundles on offer from the basic console for £259.99, down from £279.99.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving each year.

In 2022, Black Friday’s official day of discounts is 25 November though many retailers around the world have gone early with a series or pre and early sales in the build up.

Our pick of the Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 month Nintendo Switch Online membership £259.99 Buy now Buy now Save £56.98. This is a prime bundle from Nintendo Switch Online. With the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better Nintendo Switch deal this Black Friday.

Nintendo Switch Lite - Turquoise: Was £199.99, now £192 £192.00 Not the world’s most astonishing saving, but if ou’re after a Nintendo Lite, there are small discounts to be found this Black Friday. Why would you want a Nintendo Lite, rather than a Switch? It’s an ideal console if you prefer comfortable handheld gaming, rather than a docked mode. It’s a light, compact device, easy to transport, taking up little elbow space on commutes - it fits into your hands very snuggly. Not as comfortable as the 3DS, but it’s performance is an impressive as the Switch, making it a great buy. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now