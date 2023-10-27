Squishmallows toys are now for your dogs and cats too - thanks to a new range launched by Pets at Home

Your dog and cat can get in on the Squishmallows trend as Pets at Home have launched a new range of cat and dog beds and dog toys. Photos by Pets at Home.

Squishmallows are the must-have toy for kids - they're so popular that more than 100 million Squishmallows were sold worldwide last year and videos with the hashtag #Squishmallow have a total of 2.6 billion TikTok views on #Squishmallow.

Holly Oldham, UK marketing director of Jazwares said: “We are so excited to be bringing the ever-popular Squishmallows brand two Pets at Home in the shape of our brand-new to market pet range. Many of us at Jazwares have pets and understands how important it is for pet owners to have the best for their furry family members. Now all Squishmallows fans can now spoil their four legged friends with their very own squish mallows pet bed and plush toys.”

Here are NationalWorld's top picks of what's available in the new range.

Squishmallows Original Beula The Octopus Pet Bed Purple - This super-soft Beula octopus' pet bed is as cute as it is functional. It's suitable for all dogs and cats, and it just looks really pretty. The cushioned bolsters around the edges mean you know your pet is going to have a comfortable rest on a cosy and secure bed. Available in sizes small, medium or large, and priced between £30 and £50.

This shark bed is suitable for all dogs and cats. This one is also super snuggly and soft, as per the Squishmallows brand, but it also includes squeaky plush toys so your perfect pooch or cute cat can wake from a nap and soon enjoy play time. Available in sizes small, medium or large, and priced between £30 and £50.

Squishmallows Original Pinxelle The Planet Squeaky Plush Dog Toy - Just like the Squishmallows toys for the kids, this dog toy is super soft and super cute. Unlike a child's toy, however, this one has a squeak and crinkle element, sure to provide extra excitement for your pooch. There's also an added corduroy texture so it will capture attention for longer. Suitable for all dogs.