Squishmallow toys for dogs and cats: Pets at Home launches toys and bed range as plushies go viral on TikTok
Squishmallows toys are now for your dogs and cats too - thanks to a new range launched by Pets at Home
Squishmallows are the must-have toy for kids - they're so popular that more than 100 million Squishmallows were sold worldwide last year and videos with the hashtag #Squishmallow have a total of 2.6 billion TikTok views on #Squishmallow.
It’s safe to say the super-soft cuddly toy brand has taken the world by storm. There's currently a range of limited edition Halloween Squishmallows toys are available now with McDonald's Happy Meals, and there's also another range of the plushies that will be available with Happy Meals throughout November. But now it seems they are the must-have toy for our animal sons and daughters too, as Pets at Home are are now stocking Squishmallow dog and cat beds and plush dog toys. Yes, even our beloved pets can join in on the Squishmallows trend.
Holly Oldham, UK marketing director of Jazwares said: “We are so excited to be bringing the ever-popular Squishmallows brand two Pets at Home in the shape of our brand-new to market pet range. Many of us at Jazwares have pets and understands how important it is for pet owners to have the best for their furry family members. Now all Squishmallows fans can now spoil their four legged friends with their very own squish mallows pet bed and plush toys.”
Here are NationalWorld's top picks of what's available in the new range.
This super-soft Beula octopus’ pet bed is as cute as it is functional. It's suitable for all dogs and cats, and it just looks really pretty.
The cushioned bolsters around the edges mean you know your pet is going to have a comfortable rest on a cosy and secure bed.
Available in sizes small, medium or large, and priced between £30 and £50.
You and your pet will be surprised at how scarily soft this shark bed is! Again, it's suitable for all dogs and cats.
This one is also super snuggly and soft, as per the Squishmallows brand, but it also includes squeaky plush toys so you're perfect pooch or cute cat can wake from a nap and soon enjoy play time.
Available in sizes small, medium or large, and priced between £30 and £50.
Your pet will think this toy is totally out of this world.
Just like the Squishmallows toys for the kids, this dog toy is super soft and super cute. Unlike a child's toy, however, this one has a squeak and crinkle element, sure to provide extra excitement for your pooch. There's also an added corduroy texture so it will capture attention for longer.
Suitable for all dogs.
We all love a bit of sunshine, and this toy is the perfect choice to light up your pet’s life - and yours - no matter what the weather is actually doing.
Again, it's suitable for all dogs and has a corduroy texture and squeak and crinkle element to keep them entertained for hours.