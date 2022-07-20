Celebrity fashion stylist Miranda Holder reveals what you should wear to stay cool and avoid sweat patches during the summer heat

Celebrity fashion stylist Miranda Holder shared her advice

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It is possible to embrace this season’s biggest fashion trends while staying cool in the heatwave, according to a celebrity fashion stylist.

Miranda Holder, who boasts almost 22,000 Instagram followers and recently launched a YouTube channel, has styled the likes of Little Mix, Vanessa Williams and Boy George.

She told National World that people don’t need to sacrifice style this summer, as they can remain cool throughout the summer heat by wearing items made from natural fabrics.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about this year’s biggest trends, Miranda said: “It’s back to the nineties and noughties with cut outs, cargos and spaghetti straps all filtering down to the high street from the runways.

Miranda Holder shared advice for staying cool in the summer

“Showing skin is in, so think crop tops, micro bikinis - and randomly, the bucket hat! Not wanting to fully let go of the home comforts we enjoyed in the pandemic, we’ve also ditched our skinnies for the more relaxed, looser fit jeans and are enjoying oversized everything from maxi skirts to blazers.

“As long as you stick to natural fabrics such as cotton or linen, and avoid anything too heavy or synthetic (think sweaty) you should be fine. This season’s looser, oversized silhouette is your friend, and embracing fluid shirts, trousers and dresses in light summer fabrics will keep you cooler and drier.

“Cotton Poplin is my favourite textile for the searing heat as it’s naturally cool to the touch. Black can look very glamorous but absorbs the heat, so isn’t a sensible choice. Instead go for lighter colours which reflect the sunlight back, for easy breezy style.

“Smarten things up if you need to with polished accessories such as structured bags and sandals, but keep jewellery to a minimum for fuss-free summer style.”

Here’s our pick of stylish items for staying cool in the summer heat

Whistle sandals Rocco velcro sandal (Whistles) £155.00 These beige leather sandals from Whistles can be easily paired with denim jeans or a dress to complete any outfit this summer. They have a sporty feel and are also available in black for a smarter look. Buy now

ASOS maxi sundress ASOS DESIGN button detail trapeze tiered double cloth maxi sundress in green (ASOS) £32.00 This lightweight green dress from ASOS is soft and breathable as it’s made from cotton. Available in sizes four to 18, the tiered dress with scoop neckline is able to flatter many body shapes. It can be teamed with sandals for a casual day out or teamed with heels and a clutch bag for a glamorous evening look. Buy now

River Island mid-rise flared jeans Blue denim light wash flare jeans (River Island) £44.00 These mid-rise jeans from River Island evoke the mid-rise and low-rise denim trend set in the nineties by celebrities such as Paris Hilton and Britney Spears. The subtle flare and rips gives the jeans a carefree feel, while the light blue colour is easy to pair with a crop top of any colour. Buy now

M&S leather shoulder bag Leather Shoulder Bag (M&S) £69.00 This simple shoulder bag from M&S has an adjustable strap for comfort and is made from durable leather. It has handy compartments and is spacious enough to fit essentials such as your phone, purse and keys while enjoying a day out. Buy now

New Look crop top Pink Zig Zag Crochet Hanky Hem Halter crop top (New Look) £10.00 This crochet halter crop top from New Look is available as a set for a striking outfit or can be easily teamed with a maxi skirt for a more relaxed feel. It is currently available in sizes six to 18. Buy now

The White Company linen shirt Linen Sleeveless Shirt (The White Company) £ Made from breathable fabric, this shirt from The White Company is ideal for keeping cool in the office as it can be paired with tailored trousers or a pencil skirt. It has an easy fit and the light colour will reflect the sun back. Buy now