Anne Robinson is dating Queen Camilla's ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles
Television presenter Anne Robinson has confirmed she is in a relationship with the Queen’s ex-husband.
Robinson, known for presenting The Weakest Link from 2000 to 2012, Countdown, and Points of View after a long career in journalism, has told Saga magazine she is dating Camilla’s ex Andrew Parker Bowles.
In response to a question in an interview with Saga magazine, the 79-year-old said: "Yes. Full stop. Mind your own business."
Parker Bowles, 84, is a retired cavalry officer who married Camilla in 1973. They have two children, Tom and Laura, and divorced in 1995 but remain friends.
Robinson has one daughter, Emma, from her marriage to the late Charles Wilson, a former journalist and newspaper executive, which ended in 1973. She divorced her second husband John Penrose in 2007.
Robinson told Saga, for which she will become an agony aunt: "I'm a great believer in surprising yourself by taking risks. Personally and professionally. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. If the worst that can happen is you get some egg on your face, that's not terrible is it?"
The interview is in June's issue of Saga magazine.
